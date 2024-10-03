- EUR/USD retreated to three-week lows near the 1.1000 zone.
- Further gains lifted the US Dollar to multi-week tops.
- The US ISM Services PMI rose well above consensus in September.
EUR/USD continued its uninterrupted decline on Thursday, hitting a three-week low just pips away from the key 1.1000 region due to ongoing risk aversion and further strengthening of the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the Greenback advanced further as cautious sentiment prevailed amidst increasing geopolitical jitters in the Middle East, with concerns about potential retaliation by Israel still looming.
This persistent risk-off tone overshadowed investors’ optimism surrounding China's recent stimulus measures, which aimed to stimulate its post-pandemic economy.
On the monetary policy front, bets for further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November and December remained steady, although the likelihood of another substantial rate cut appeared to be fading.
Recently, Chair Jerome Powell has signalled a preference for a 25-basis-point cut at those meetings, despite the market expecting around 75 basis points of easing by the year's end.
In the same direction, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin mentioned that the Fed’s efforts to return inflation to its 2% target could take longer than expected, potentially limiting how much interest rates can be lowered.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) took a more dovish stance at its September meeting due to inflation and economic pressures. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized that domestic inflation remains elevated but noted that restrictive policies are starting to ease, which could support the economy. The ECB expects inflation to reach its 2% target by 2025.
Latest comments from Vice President Luis de Guindos hinted that Eurozone growth may be weaker than forecast in the short term, but he expressed optimism about a recovery led by rising real incomes and easing restrictive policies.
In addition, ECB board member Frank Elderson echoed expectations that inflation will reach the 2% target next year, but he cautioned against complacency given the structural changes facing the Eurozone. Similarly, ECB’s Isabel Schnabel suggested that inflation in the region is likely to return to the 2% target, fuelling expectations of future rate cuts.
Recent data showed that Eurozone inflation, as measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), rose 1.8% in the year to September, while core HICP increased 2.7, all pointing to extra rate reductions as soon as this month.
Looking ahead, further Fed rate cuts could narrow the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB, potentially supporting EUR/USD. Markets expect two more rate cuts from the ECB and around 50 basis points of easing from the Fed for the remainder of the year. However, the relatively stronger performance of the US economy may prevent significant dollar weakness.
Speculative positioning shows that non-commercial net long positions in the Euro have reached a two-week high, while commercial players' net short positions remain mostly unchanged. Despite ongoing volatility, EUR/USD has generally trended upward, hovering around the upper 1.1100 range.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further declines could motivate EUR/USD to put the 1.1000 support to the test sooner rather than later. Once that region is cleared, spot could slip back to the weekly lows of 1.0949 (August 15) and 1.0881 (August 8).
On the upside, initial resistance is at the 2024 high of 1.1214 (September 25), followed by the 2023 top of 1.1275 (July 18) and the 1.1300 round level.
Meanwhile, the pair's rising trend is expected to continue as long as it stays above the critical 200-day SMA of 1.0874.
The four-hour chart shows a deepening of the negative trend. The initial resistance level is at the 200-SMA at 1.1106 ahead of 1.1143 and then 1.1214. On the other side, the first support is 1.1007, closely followed by 1.1001 and then 1.0949. The relative strength index (RSI) dropped to about 34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Nonfarm Payrolls surpasses consensus in September – LIVE
The US economy added 254K jobs in September, largely exceeding the 140K initially estimated. In addition, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.1% in the same month (from 4.2%).
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1000 on stellar NFP
The buying bias in the Greenback gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created far more jobs than initially estimated in September, dragging EUR/USD to the area of new lows near 1.0980.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3100 after encouraging US Payrolls
The continuation of the uptrend in the US Dollar motivates GBP/USD to accelerates its losses and breaches 1.3100 the figure in the wake of the release of US NFP.
Gold tests fresh lows near $2,640 after strong NFP
Gold prices intensifies their bearish stance for the day, deflating to the vicinity of the $2,640 region following the publication of the US labour market report for the month of September.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.