- EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged above the 1.0400 barrier.
- The US Dollar succumbed to the selling pressure amid mixed yields.
- President Trump delivered a virtual speech to the WEF in Davos.
The Euro (EUR) advanced modestly vs. the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, maintaining its business above the 1.0400 hurdle, albeit a tad lower than Wednesday’s highs.
On the other side of the equation, the Greenback's recovery ran out of steam, motivating the Dollar Index (DXY) to revisit the 107.70 zone following an earlier move beyond the key 108.00 level.
Price action around the spot came amid US yields mixed performance and a move to weekly tops in German 10-year bund yields.
Furthermore, the US Dollar’s developments this week have been influenced by a mix of market sentiment, economic data, and renewed chatter around President Donald Trump’s trade tariff proposals.
Central banks shape the landscape
Monetary policy remains a dominant force in shaping market sentiment. In the US, December’s robust jobs report (+256K Nonfarm Payrolls) initially buoyed confidence in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) ability to stabilise the economy. However, with inflation still above the 2% target, markets now expect the Fed to ease rates by 25 to 50 basis points in 2025.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has emphasised the importance of balancing inflation control with economic growth. While he acknowledged signs of a cooling labour market, he reiterated the need to keep inflation expectations anchored.
According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets are almost entirely pricing in a decision to keep rates on hold at the January 28-29 gathering.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) appears firmly committed to further rate cuts, with a reduction next week seen as highly likely. ECB President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers have highlighted the need for a gradual approach, cautioning against aggressive moves that could amplify risks such as undershooting inflation targets or destabilising the Euro.
Trade tensions add to the complexity
Adding to the uncertain landscape are lingering concerns over potential trade tariffs proposed by President Trump. If enacted, these tariffs could push US inflation higher, forcing the Fed to maintain a hawkish stance. This scenario would likely strengthen the USD further, putting additional pressure on EUR/USD and possibly shifting the focus back toward parity.
EUR/USD: Technical picture
On the technical front, EUR/USD remains under pressure. Immediate support lies at 1.0176, the YTD low from January 13, with the psychological 1.0000 level acting as the next key barrier. On the upside, resistance levels include the 2025 high of 1.0457 (set on January 22), the 55-day SMA at 1.0462, and the December 2024 top of 1.0629.
The broader bearish trend persists as long as EUR/USD trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0773.
Momentum indicators are mixed: the RSI sits near 54, pointing to mild recovery potential, but the ADX dipping to around 27 suggests waning trend strength.
EUR/USD daily chart
Challenges ahead for the Euro
The Euro faces a challenging path forward, contending with a resilient US Dollar, diverging monetary policies, and ongoing economic struggles in the eurozone. German growth concerns and political uncertainties across the bloc add to the pressure. While short-term rebounds may occur, sustained gains for the Euro appear unlikely without significant shifts in the current landscape.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further advance needs to clear 0.6300
AUD/USD added to Wednesday’s marginal uptick and came closer to the key resistance at 0.6300 on the back of the persistent offered bias in the US Dollar and the broad-based recovery in the risk-associated universe.
EUR/USD looks at PMIs for potential extra gains
EUR/USD quickly left behind Wednesday’s small decline and resumed the upside beyond 1.0400 the figure in response to the renewed downward trend in the Greenback ahead of key flash PMIs due on Friday.
Gold continues rally amid trade uncertainty
Gold extends its correction from the multi-month high it set above $2,760 on Wednesday and trades below $2,740 on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.6% after of US data, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Will Bitwise ETF filing drive DOGE to $1?
Dogecoin price declined 5% on Wednesday, trading as low as $0.35 on Binance. Recent movements signal a sell-the-news frenzy after a cluster of bullish catalysts emerged within the DOGE markets this week.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.