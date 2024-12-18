EUR/USD Current price: 1.0356
- The US Federal Reserve trimmed the benchmark rate by 25 basis points as expected.
- Fed officials are confident on economic progress, foresee two rate cuts in 2025.
- The EUR/USD pair is on its way to retest the year low and even fall below it.
The EUR/USD pair is ending Wednesday near its 2024 low, as the US Dollar gathered momentum following the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The Fed delivered a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut as widely anticipated, with the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) or dot plot triggering a risk-averse reaction across financial boards.
The document showed that policymakers now expect the (Personal Consumption Expenditures) PCE inflation at 2.5% at the end of 2025, against the 2.1% foreseen in September. Growth, as measured by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now seen at 2.1% versus 2.0% previously, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to e at 4.3%, slightly below the 4.4% estimated in September.
Finally and more relevantly, the SEP or dot-plot showed policymakers now foresee two rate cuts in 2025. As a result, market participants rushed away from high-yielding assets. Stocks plunged alongside European and commodity-related currencies. Speculative interest rushed to price in an on-hold interest rate in January, with the odds for it roughly at 90%.
Chairman Jerome Powell later clarified: “We will be looking for further progress on inflation to make those cuts.” Powell added that the decision to trim rates was a “close call” and sounded pretty confident about economic developments, noting the economy is performing “very, very well” and that the country avoided a recession. Finally, he added that policymakers have to maintain the restrictive policy to get inflation to their target goal of 2%.
The US will release the final estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and weekly unemployment figures on Thursday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD is bearish and poised to extend its slump. The daily chart shows that, after repeatedly meeting sellers around a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), the pair collapsed. The 100 and 200 SMAs slowly grind lower far above the shorter one, while technical indicators head south within negative levels, in line with a strong bearish momentum.
The near-term picture supports a test of the year low at 1.0332. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators entered oversold territory while maintaining their vertical slopes, hardly suggesting an interim bottom ahead. At the same time the pair fell well below all its moving averages, forcing the 20 SMA lower below the longer ones.
Support levels: 1.0330 1.0290 1.0250
Resistance levels: 1.0400 1.0440 1.0485
USD/JPY sits at monthly highs below 155.00 ahead of BoJ policy decision
USD/JPY is consolidating below the monthly high of 154.90, awaiting the Bank of Japan policy decision for the next trading impetus. The pair surged after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish 25 bps rate cut. The BoJ is set to remain on hold but its outlook on further rate hikes will hold the key.
AUD/USD hangs near two-year lows at 0.6200 amid firmer US Dollar
AUD/USD trades close to the 0.6200 mark or over a two-year low early Thursday. The pair seems vulnerable to extending its descending trend. The hawkish Fed cut-led US Dollar strength, concerns about China's fragile economic recovery and Trump's tariff plans continue to undermine the Aussie.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce following Fed’s hawkish cut
With the full final week of 2024 almost drawing to a close, Gold price remains vulnerable near one-month lows below $2,600, licking the hawkish US Federal Reserve policy decision-inflicted wounds.
Bank of Japan set to hold interest rates steady as rising inflation hints at early-year hike
After concluding its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.25%. The BoJ policy announcements will likely provide fresh cues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook, injecting intense volatility in the Japanese Yen.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
