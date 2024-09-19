- EUR/USD added to Wednesday’s uptick and revisited the 1.1180 zone.
- The US Dollar kept the bearish tone well in place post-FOMC.
- The intense risk-off sentiment propped up the upside in the pair.
EUR/USD maintained its upward momentum well and sound on Thursday, retesting the area of three-week highs around 1.1180.
The pair’s second advance in a row was fuelled by another bearish performance of the US dollar as market participants continued to process Wednesday’s 50-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the likelihood of extra rate reductions in the latter part of the year.
On the USD-side, the US Dollar Index (DXY) could not sustain an earlier move to as high as the 101.50 region, eventually succumbing to the wave of selling pressure and ending the session well south of 101.00 amidst a drop in US yields in the short end vs. further improvements in the belly and the long end.
Following the FOMC event, it’s uncertain whether the size of the September interest rate cut will be repeated. The updated 'dot plot' indicates an additional 50 basis points of easing this year. Furthermore, the bank’s statement and Chief Powell stressed that the 50 basis point cut was not a reaction to panic.
In contrast, European Central Bank (ECB) officials are maintaining a cautious stance regarding a potential rate cut in October. On this, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel argued on Wednesday that eurozone inflation remains above acceptable levels, suggesting that interest rates must stay high enough to manage price pressures. While he did not dismiss possible action in December, he acknowledged significant challenges ahead.
It's important to highlight that the ECB's decision to ease monetary policy last week was influenced by its assessment of inflation and economic conditions. Although the ECB did not explicitly indicate a rate cut for October, it recognized that domestic inflation remains elevated. ECB President Christine Lagarde mentioned that the diminishing impact of monetary policy restrictions should benefit the economy, with inflation expected to return to 2% by 2025, though she maintained a cautious outlook on further actions.
Looking forward, if the Fed continues with additional rate cuts, the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB may narrow, potentially supporting EUR/USD. This is particularly plausible as markets anticipate two more rate cuts from the ECB and between 100 and 125 basis points of easing from the Fed by year-end.
However, the US economy is projected to outperform its European counterpart in the long run, which could limit any significant or prolonged weakness in the dollar.
Lastly, the latest CFTC report for the week ending September 10 revealed that speculators reduced their net long positions in the euro to a three-week low of about 81,400 contracts, while commercial traders, including hedge funds, trimmed their net short positions to multi-week lows amid a slight increase in open interest.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further EUR/USD increases are anticipated to encounter early resistance near the September peak of 1.1189 (September 18), before reaching the 2024 high of 1.1201 (August 26) and the 2023 top of 1.1275 (July 18).
Instead, the pair's next downside objective is the September low of 1.1001 (September 11), which is ahead of the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.0975 and the weekly low of 1.0881 (August 8). The critical 200-day SMA is next at 1.0868, ahead of the weekly bottom of 1.0777 (August 1) and the June low of 1.0666.
Meanwhile, the pair's upward trend is projected to continue as long as it remains above the key 200-day SMA.
The four-hour chart reveals a resurgence of the upside bias. That said, the initial resistance level is at 1.1189, followed by 1.1201 and 1.1275. On the other hand, the 55-SMA at 1.1080 provides temporary support, followed by the 200-SMA at 1.1055, and finally 1.1001. The relative strength index (RSI) rose past 61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1150
EUR/USD moves up and down in a narrow channel slightly above 1.1150 on Friday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, comments from central bank officials and the risk mood could drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3300, looks to post strong weekly gains
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day near 1.3300, supported by the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for August. The pair remains on track to end the week, which featured Fed and BoE policy decisions, with strong gains.
Gold extends rally to new record-high above $2,610
Gold (XAU/USD) preserves its bullish momentum and trades at a new all-time high above $2,610 on Friday. Heightened expectations that global central banks will follow the Fed in easing policy and slashing rates lift XAU/USD.
Pepe price forecast: Eyes for 30% rally
Pepe’s price broke and closed above the descending trendline on Thursday, eyeing for a rally. On-chain data hints at a bullish move as PEPE’s dormant wallets are active, and the long-to-short ratio is above one.
Bank of Japan set to keep rates on hold after July’s hike shocked markets
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its short-term interest rate target between 0.15% and 0.25% on Friday, following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review. The decision is set to be announced during the early Asian session.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.