EUR/USD Current price: 1.0647
- The United States Consumer Price Index rose 2.6% YoY in October as expected.
- European Central Bank official Villeroy said the central bank will keep cutting rates.
- EUR/USD advances in the near term, but its bullish potential remains limited.
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2024 low on Wednesday, bottoming at 1.0592 before modestly bouncing towards the 1.0620 region. Demand for the US Dollar (USD) lost steam ahead of the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI).
According to the official release, inflation in October, as measured by the CPI, rose by 0.2% in the month and 2.6% from a year earlier, as expected. The core annual reading also met expectations by printing 3.3%. The US Dollar ticked marginally lower with the news, helped by a modest bounce in Wall Street’s futures.
Earlier in the day, the macroeconomic calendar had little to offer, although European Central Bank (ECB) Governor Council member François Villeroy hit the wires and said he expects the central bank to continue reducing interest rates. Other than that, he expects inflation to remain moderate in France and the unemployment rate to go up to around 8% before easing.
During the American session, several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials will be on the wires and market players will be looking for fresh clues on whatever the central bank may do next with the monetary policy.
Stock markets, in the meantime, maintained a sour tone throughout the first half of the day after US indexes ended in the red on Tuesday. However, as noted, US indexes aim to start the day with a positive tone following in-line with expectations CPI figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair trades in the green, although still below Tuesday’s high. The general stance is bearish, given that EUR/USD remains well below all its moving averages. Even further, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) keeps heading south below the longer ones, reflecting sellers’ dominance. Finally, technical indicators remain far below their midlines, albeit losing its bearish momentum. A bullish correction is not out of the picture, but a steeper advance does not seem likely at this point.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the corrective advance is underway, although the bullish potential is limited. A bearish 20 SMA provides immediate resistance at around 1.0665, while the 100 and 200 SMAs gain downward traction above it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, maintain their upward slopes after correcting oversold conditions but remain below their midlines.
Support levels: 1.0600 1.0565 1.0520
Resistance levels: 1.0665 1.0700 1.0745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles further and hit new YTD lows near 1.0580
The Greenback now resumes its uptrend and advance to new highs. forcing EUR/USD to abandon its initial constructive stance and reach new yearly lows in the 1.0580 region on Wednesday.
GBP/USD accelerates its losses below 1.2700
GBP/USD breaks below the 1.2700 support on the back of the sudden resurgence of buying interest in the US Dollar following US CPI data and some hawkish remarks from the Fed's Logan.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-month low
After shedding some ground throughout the first half of the day, the US Dollar is back in fashion. XAU/USD trades at its lowest in two months in the $2,580 region and is technically poised to extend its slump.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Chances of pullback increase as miner selling ramps up
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, trading slightly down at around $87,600 after a 30% surge since November 5 pushed BTC to a new all-time high at $89,940.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.