EUR/USD Current price: 1.0400
- ECB Governing Council member Knot hit the wires during European trading hours.
- United States data was mixed, failed to make a relevant impact on the USD.
- EUR/USD advances in thin trading conditions, faces resistance at around 1.0470.
The EUR/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses on Monday, finally settling at around the 1.0400 mark, posting a modest intraday slide. The US Dollar (USD) gained the most early in the American session as the market mood soured, with US indexes posting substantial slides, yet not enough to alter the dominant bullish trends.
Data-wise, investors kept an eye on Spanish inflation, as the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) unexpectedly rose to 2.8% on a yearly basis in December, according to preliminary estimates, reinforcing the idea of gradual interest rate cuts in the Eurozone.
Also, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot hit the wires and noted that “there is a chance that the Chinese will start offering their goods in Europe at lower and lower prices” should the upcoming United States (US) administration goes ahead with imposing fresh tariffs on Chinese products.
Across the pond, the United States (US) published the December Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index, which resulted at 36.9, worse than the 42.5 expected and the previous 40.2. Also, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index in the same month improved to 3.4 from -2.7 in November. Finally, Pending Home Sales were up 6.9% in November.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is at risk of falling further. In the daily chart, the pair keeps developing below all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic resistance at around 1.0470. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned marginally lower within negative levels, reflecting mounting selling interest.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair turned neutral-to-bearish. It trimmed intraday gains with a large bearish candle, settling afterwards below a now flat 20 SMA. Attempts to advance beyond the latter have been rejected by sellers. At the same time, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bearish slopes far above the shorter one. Finally, technical indicators have turned flat below their midlines, in line with a retest of the intraday low in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.0370 1.0330 1.0290
Resistance levels: 1.0440 1.0470 1.0510
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
