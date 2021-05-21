EUR/USD
The Euro lost traction on Friday following comments from ECB President Lagarde who said that it is still too early to discuss policy after the end of central bank’s emergency bond-buying scheme and seeing inflation rise this year as temporary, that offset positive signals from upbeat EU PMI data, released earlier today.
Near-term action remains congested for the fourth consecutive day, with fading bullish momentum and south-turned daily RSI and stochastic, signaling that near-term structure is weakening.
Failure to register weekly close above cracked Fibo barrier at 1.2197 (76.4% of 1.2349/1.1704) would add to negative signals, as initial signal of bull-trap pattern forming on the weekly chart would be generated.
Rising 10DMA (1.2152) which reinforced the current range floor, turned sideways and also warning for deeper pullback.
Caution on a close below 10 DMA that would risk test of key supports at 1.2120/13 (bull-trendline off 1.1704 low / rising 20DMA.
Res: 1.2197; 1.2234; 1.2300; 1.2349.
Sup: 1.2171; 1.2152; 1.2113; 1.2102.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary.
GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data
GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.