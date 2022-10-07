EUR/USD
The Euro edges higher in European trading on Friday, consolidating a sharp fall on Wed/Thu (2.04%).
Renewed risk aversion which dragged the euro lower, is likely to gain pace as markets expect a robust US jobs report that would give a fresh signal to the US central bank for further aggressive tightening.
Bearish signals on daily chart from a double-top at parity level and a bull-trap above 0.9949 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0197/0.9535) weigh on Euro along with weak daily studies, in addition to continuing pressure from a gap between the Fed/ECB interest rates.
Upticks should be ideally capped by broken Fibo 38.2% (0.9822), though near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while holding below daily Kijun-sen (0.9866).
Bearish continuation through temporary footstep at 0.9767 (50% of 0.9935/0.9999/daily Tenkan-sen) would expose targets at 0.9712 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.9935/0.9999 and 0.9645 (Fibo 76.4%) with stronger bearish acceleration on positive NFP surprise to risk retest of 20-year low at 0.9535.
Res: 0.9822; 0.9866; 0.9890; 0.9926.
Sup: 0.9767; 0.9712; 0.9645; 0.9585.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0021
- R2 0.9974
- R1 0.9883
- PP 0.9835
-
- S1 0.9744
- S2 0.9697
- S3 0.9606
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.