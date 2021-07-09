EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD is lower as predicted breaking 1.1820/10 to hit the next target of 1.1780/70. However, we unexpectedly bottomed exactly here for a recovery to resistance at1.1855/60. The pair topped exactly here.
USDCAD downside limited as expected – we held 18 pips above first support at1.2400/1.2385 & shot higher after the buy signal. Outlook remains positive.
GBPCAD, unfortunately, beat very strong resistance at 1.7265/85 but unexpectedly reversed from 1.7339.
Daily analysis
EURUSD shorts at resistance at 1.1855/60 target 1.1820/10 & minor support at 1.1780/70. A break lower targets 1.1740/30, probably as far as very important support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1660.
First resistance at 1.1855/60. Strongest resistance at 1.1885/1.1905. Shorts need stops above 1.1925.
USDCAD outlook positive but we meet strong resistance at 1.2640/60. Shorts need stops above 1.2680.
First support at 1.2510/00. A buying opportunity at 1.2460/40. Stop below 1.2420.
GBPCAD first support at 1.7230/20. A buying opportunity at 1.7170/50. Stop below1.7130.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
