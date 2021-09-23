EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD bottomed exactly at the strongest support for this week at 1.1700/1.1680 yesterday as we look for first target 1.1745/50.
USDCAD remains in an erratic & random sideways trend for more than 2 months.
GBPCAD longs best support at 1.7440/30 worked perfectly on the bounce to the first target 1.7500/10 for an easy 70 pip profit.
Daily analysis
EURUSD just tested strongest support for this week at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1660. A break lower is an important sell signal.
Longs at 1.1700/1.1680 initially target 1.1745/50 before a selling opportunity at 1.1790/1.1810 with stops above 1.1820.
USDCAD held minor support at 1.2695/85 for a bounce to 1.2800. Further gains target 1.2840/50 with first resistance at 1.2890/1.2900. Above here can retest the August high at 1.2940/50.
Minor support at 1.2745/35 & again at 1.2695/85. Strong support at 1.2660/50.
GBPCAD broke best support at 1.7440/30 so this is now first resistance. Holding here targets 1.7400 with strong support at 1.7335/15. Longs need stops below 1.7290.
Shorts at 1.7430/40 need stops above 1.7460. A break higher targets 1.7500/10, perhaps as far as 1.7540/50. A break above 1.7570 can target the August high at 1.7615/25. This met with aggressive selling last time.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
