EUR/USD
The Euro is holding around pivotal Fibo support at 1.0960 (23.6% of 1.0516/1.1095) after several attacks failed to register a daily close below this level, pointing to significance of support and adding to signals of another rejection.
Near-term action is pressuring the floor of recent range but lacking clear direction while moving within the range boundaries.
Daily studies weakened (10/20DMA turned bearish / momentum is neutral) but expected overall bullish alignment while the price stays above 1.0960 pivot.
This would signal prolonged sideways mode, with the downside to remain vulnerable while the price stays below 1.10 marks, with break here to increase potential for renewed attack at range top (1.1095 – 2023 high).
Fundamentals are likely to have significant impact on pair’s near-term performance, as markets await release of US inflation data for April.
Annualized CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 5%, though core inflation is forecasted to tick lower (Apr 5.5% from Mar 5.6%), with weaker than expected Apr numbers to contribute to Fed’s signal to pause its aggressive tightening cycle, which would offer support to euro.
In addition, growing speculations that the US central bank may start cutting rates, due to slower economic activity on high borrowing costs, rising stress in the banking sector and , would further deflate dollar.
On the other hand, fresh rise in inflation would generate strong warning that the Fed’s job with curbing inflation is not over and increase pressure on the single currency.
Res: 1.1000; 1.1053; 1.1075; 1.1095.
Sup: 1.0942; 1.0909; 1.0874; 1.0831.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1065
- R2 1.1036
- R1 1.0999
- PP 1.097
-
- S1 1.0933
- S2 1.0904
- S3 1.0867
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.