EUR/USD has solid support and may extend its gains – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been enjoying US dollar weakness related to the trade war with China to reach 1.1200. Can it extend its gains? The world's most popular currency pair enjoys solid support.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is underpinned by solid support at around 1.1176 which is a dense cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the Bollinger Band one-day Middle.
Looking up, noteworthy resistance awaits at 1.1252 which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week, the previous 4h high, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
Even high, the next target is 1.1310 where we see the confluence of the BB 1d-Upper, the PP 1w-R3, and the SMA 200-1d.
Below 1.1176, EUR/USD may find support at 1.1129 where three SMAs meet: the 5-1d, the SMA 50-4h, and the SMA 200-1h.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
