EURUSD again holds important 5 year trend line support at 1.0850/20. A low for the day exactly here & at the March low leaves a potential double bottom medium term buy signal now as I suggested yesterday. Longs need stops below 1.0790. A break lower meets 37 year trend line support at 1.0760/20. Longs need stops below 1.0670.
Longs at 1.0850/20 target 1.0900 then 1.0930/40 (a high for the day exactly here on Monday). Further gains are possible to minor resistance at 1.0960/80.
USDCAD our shorts at 1.2650/70 target 1.2610/1.2590 & 1.2525/05 today. If we continue lower look for 1.2480/70. We have another buying opportunity at 1.2440/10. Longs need stops below 1.2370. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal.
Obviously strong resistance at 1.2650/70. Shorts need stops above 1.2690. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.
GBPCAD bounces to ease severely oversold conditions as predicted. Strong resistance at 1.6460/80 certainly doing it's job so far this week. However if we continue higher expect very strong resistance at 1.6560/80.
Minor support at 1.6410/00. Further losses can retest 1.6315/1.6295.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
