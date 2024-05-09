EUR/USD Current price: 1.0760
- United States Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly jumped to 231K at the beginning of May.
- Market players await clearer clues before compromising with a specific direction.
- EUR/USD bounced from fresh weekly lows but lacks enough momentum.
The EUR/USD pair fell to the lower end of its weekly range, extending the slide by a few pips yet holding above the 1.0700 mark during the European session. The US Dollar benefited from a souring market mood, as reflected by the poor performance of global equities. Wall Street closed mixed on Wednesday, leading to choppy trading and further uncertainty in its Asian and European rivals. As we approach Thursday’s opening, United States (US) indexes trade with a soft tone and aim to start the day without much changes, although near monthly highs.
Financial markets are still seeking a catalyst after acknowledging that central banks will maintain interest rates on hold for longer than previously anticipated. Growth has become less of a concern, with global signs of tepid recovery. Inflation, on the other hand, has decelerated its slide and turned a bit more worrisome, but it is close enough to central banks’ goals to spook the odds for rate hikes.
The European macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer, as several countries celebrated a bank holiday, Ascension Day. As for the US, the country released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 3, which unexpectedly jumped to 231K, much worse than the 210K anticipated. The USD shed some ground with the news, with EUR/USD recovering to the 1.0760 region.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair maintains a neutral stance. It had turned positive for the day but lacks momentum enough to confirm a continued advance in the upcoming session. The daily chart shows technical indicators remain directionless within positive levels, which is in line with the ongoing range trading. At the same time, EUR/USD develops below bearish 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) while a flat 20 SMA provides dynamic support at around 1.0695.
According to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term. The pair recovered above its 100 and 200 SMAs while battling a directionless 20 SMA. Finally, technical indicators have turned firmly higher but remain below their midlines. The pair would need to clear the 1.0810 price zone to actually turn bullish and anticipate another leg north in the near term.
Support levels: 1.0695 1.0660 1.0620
Resistance levels: 1.0810 1.0840 1.0885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
