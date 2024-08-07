EUR/USD Current price: 1.0917
- Cooling hopes for additional rate hikes in Japan help stabilize the market mood.
- United States Treasury yields extend their recovery after the latest collapse.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term, critical support at 1.0890.
The EUR/USD pair stabilized above the 1.0900 mark on Wednesday as the market mood continues to improve. The better sentiment partially resulted from comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, whose dovish words poured cold water on Asian markets. Uchida said the BoJ would not raise interest rates if global markets remained unstable, cooling down the chance of a near-term hike. The Japanese Yen (JPY) soared after the BoJ hiked rates last week by 15 basis points (bps), and Governor Kazuo Ueda stated afterwards that interest rates are still at a “very low” level.
Also, government bond yields are recovering after collapsing at the beginning of the month. The United States (US) 10-year Treasury note currently offers 3.93%, while the 2-year note yields roughly 4.0%. As a result, global stocks trade with a better tone, weighing unevenly on the US Dollar.
Meanwhile, the macroeconomic calendar remains scarce. Germany published the June Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of €20.4 billion, missing expectations. Also, industrial Production rose 1.4% in the same month from May but edged 4.1% lower from a year earlier. The US released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended August 2, which rose 6.9%. The country will later publish the June Consumer Credit Change.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Heading into Wall Street’s opening, the Euro is among the USD's weakest rivals. The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it trades in the red, at the lower end of Tuesday’s range. Furthermore, the Momentum indicator struggles to remain within positive levels, currently neutral, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads lower above its 50 level. On a positive note, the pair keeps trading well above its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) maintaining its bullish slope at around 1.0875.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish. EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below a firmly bullish 20 SMA while far above directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, however, head south within neutral levels, with limited momentum but still pointing to another leg lower. The pair needs to break with volume the 1.0890 support level to extend its slide in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.0890 1.0845 1.0800
Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1005 1.1045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
