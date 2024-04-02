- EUR/USD traded with decent gains and revisited 1.0780.
- Germany’s flash CPI confirmed disinflationary pressures remain in place.
- The US Dollar gave away part of its recent sharp uptick.
The noticeable drop in the Greenback prompted a similarly decent advance in EUR/USD, which managed to revisit the 1.0780 zone after bottoming out near 1.0720, or two-month lows, early on Tuesday.
Price action in spot, in the meantime, were accompanied by mixed developments in US yields, vs. a meaningful bounce in German 10-year bund yields, while the monetary policy framework stayed unchanged.
Regarding monetary policy, both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to begin easing cycles, possibly starting in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate cuts may differ, leading to potentially divergent strategies between the two central banks. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the ECB will not significantly lag behind the Fed.
According to the FedWatch Tool offered by CME Group, the likelihood of a rate cut in June hovered around 62%.
Around a potential ECB rate cut, and prior to the release of flash inflation figures in the euro bloc on Wednesday, advanced CPI in Germany showed further disinflationary pressures during March after the CPI rose by 2.2% over the last twelve months (from 2.5%).
On the other side, Cleveland Fed President L. Mester said on Tuesday that she still sees the Fed cutting its interest rates later in the year.
Looking at the medium-term horizon, the relatively subdued fundamentals of the euro area, along with the growing likelihood of a "soft landing" for the US economy, reinforce expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, especially as both the ECB and the Fed potentially implement their easing measures almost simultaneously. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could undergo a more significant correction, initially targeting its year-to-date low around 1.0700 before potentially revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November near the 1.0500 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the upside, EUR/USD is projected to encounter early resistance at the key 200-day SMA at 1.0833 ahead of the interim 100-day SMA at 1.0875. The surpass of this region exposes the March high of 1.0981 (March 8), then the weekly top of 1.0998 (January 11) and the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further advances from here might lead to a December 2023 peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
On the downside, another test of the so-far April low of 1.0724 (April 2) should not be ruled out ahead of the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14). Down from here emerges the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1), seconded by the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round level of 1.0400.
The 4-hour chart shows a significant bounce from recent lows near 1.0720. The initial level of resistance is 1.0779, ahead of the 55-SMA of 1.0817 and the 200-SMA of 1.0845. In the other direction, the next visible downward barrier looks to be 1.0724, followed by 1.0694 and 1.0656. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remained negative, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing past 45.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. The ISM Services PMI came in worse than expected and weighed on the USD despite the upbeat ADP employment figures.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.2650 following a quiet European session. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness following the disappointing PMI data and improving risk mood helps the pair gather momentum on Wednesday.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Ethereum consolidates after decline as Coinbase analysts raise concerns about “hidden risks” of restaking
Ethereum's price has been consolidating since the recent crypto market correction weakened the bullish sentiments of traders. Coinbase analysts have warned of the risks that restaking protocols carry.
Eurozone inflation drop is encouraging, but don’t expect an April rate cut
Inflation in the eurozone came in lower than expected at 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February. Core inflation also fell from 3.1 to 2.9%. This better-than-expected reading boosts chances of ECB rate cuts.