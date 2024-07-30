- EUR/USD briefly trespassed 1.0800 on Tuesday.
- The Dollar receded slightly amidst a flattish mood and JPY gains.
- Chief Powell could set the stage for a September rate cut.
EUR/USD charted humble losses on Tuesday, building on Monday’s pullback against the backdrop of a generalized cautious trade in light of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.
In contrast, the US Dollar could not sustain the early uptick and gave away those gains as the session drew to a close, particularly in response to the late and strong rebound in the Japanese yen, which regained buying traction after news that the BoJ might signal further tightening of its policy at its imminent gathering. Against that, the USD Index (DXY) settled around the mid-104.00s following earlier multi-day highs near 104.80.
Additionally, the daily gains in the USD were accompanied by a decline in US and German yields, as investors are anticipating rate cuts from both the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) after the summer.
Regarding monetary policy, the Fed is expected to maintain current rates at the July 31 meeting, but Chief Jerome Powell may signal the start of an easing cycle in September.
Similarly, recent comments from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos suggest a potential rate cut by the ECB in September.
The policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB is likely to remain steady, with both expected to cut rates soon. However, the US is expected to experience a soft landing, while the Eurozone's recovery is losing momentum, possibly weakening the Euro further in the medium term.
On the domestic calendar, Germany’s flash Inflation Rate saw the CPI rise more than expected by 2.3% in the year to July, while the flash GDP Growth Rate in Germany surprised to the downside after the economy is now seen contracting by 0.1% QoQ and YoY. In the broader euro bloc, the flash GDP Growth Rate came in above estimates and expects the economy of the bloc to expand by 0.3% QoQ in Q2 and 0.6% YoY.
In the US, the always-relevant Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board improved to 100.3 in July, and JOLTs Job Openings receded to 8.140M in June (from 8.230M).
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
On the downside, the weekly low of 1.0798 (July 30) is the next target for EUR/USD prior to the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.0794, and the June low of 1.0666 (on June 26), all ahead of the May low of 1.0649 (May 1).
On the upside, the initial hurdle comes at the July high of 1.0948 (July 17), followed by the March top of 1.0981 (March 8) and the critical 1.1000 yardstick.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair's bearish bias should return if it remains below the critical 200-day SMA (1.0821).
So far, the four-hour figure shows some acceleration in the negative bias. Nonetheless, the 55-SMA at 1.0864 provides temporary hurdle, seconded by 1.0948, 1.0981, and finally 1.1000. On the downside, 1.0798 comes first, before 1.0709. The relative strength index (RSI) rebounded to about 40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next target comes at the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to make a U-turn and reverse the earlier pullback to fresh lows near 0.6480, reclaiming the area beyond 0.6500 the figure on the back of further losses in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD sees the glass half-full after the Fed
EUR/USD left behind part of the weekly retracement and flirted with the mid-1.0800s in response to the increased selling pressure in the Greenback after Chair Powell hinted at a September rate cut.
Gold rises to daily highs as Powell unveils a probable rate cut
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias, and climbs to fresh tops past $2,430 per ounce troy after a September rate cut remains on the table.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
FOMC: 'Twas the meeting before rate cuts
As was widely anticipated, the FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at the conclusion of today's meeting, but it opened the door to potentially easing policy at its next meeting on September 18.