EUR/USD Current price: 1.0928
- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as widely anticipated.
- United States unemployment figures resulted worse than expected.
- EUR/USD holds on to higher ground but lacks directional strength.
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day trading uneventfully at around 1.0930, retaining recent gains but static ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision. The central bank left rates unchanged, as widely anticipated, with the pair not reacting to the news.
The ECB’s accompanying statement showed policymakers are not pre-committed to any particular rate path and will remain data-dependant. Furthermore, they note some measures of underlying inflation ticked up in May, a mildly dovish comment that hints at no action in the next meeting, although market participants are still betting for a rate cut coming in September, alongside a Federal Reserve (Fed) one. Nevertheless, President Christine Lagarde is about to give a press conference, and her words can trigger some additional action across the board.
Meanwhile, the United States (US) released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 12, which unexpectedly jumped to 243K, much worse than anticipated. On the other hand, the July Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey improved much more than anticipated, hitting 13.9 after printing at 1.3 in June.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair consolidates in a tight range near its recent multi-month high at 1.0947, and technical readings in the daily chart show buyers paused. Technical indicators are neutral to mildly bearish but around overbought readings, without signs of bearish strength. At the same time, the pair keeps developing above all its moving averages. The 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads firmly south and is currently crossing converging 100 and 200 SMAs, usually reflecting bulls’ dominance.
According to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is neutral in the near term, albeit with the risk skew to the upside. The pair develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its upward slope far above the longer ones while providing dynamic support at around 1.0910. Technical indicators, however, have lost their directional strength but hold well above their midlines, suggesting absent selling interest.
Support levels: 1.0910 1.0865 1.0820
Resistance levels: 1.0945 1.0990 1.1020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to daily lows and challenges 1.0900 post-Lagarde
EUR/USD maintains its bearish bias and declines toward 1.0900 after the ECB left no room for surprises at its event, holding key rates unchanged. Meanwhile, President Lagarde said inflation in the region is expected to hit the 2% goal in H2 2025.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive in the sub-1.3000 region
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.3000 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar benefits from the souring market mood and makes it difficult for the pair to build on its weekly gains.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $2,460
Gold holds steady above $2,460 on Thursday after posting small losses on Wednesday. The rebound seen in the US Dollar amid risk aversion and the US Treasury bond yields' resilience, however, limits XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Billionaire Mark Cuban highlights Silicon Valley's increasing support for former President Trump as a “Bitcoin Play”
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance and stalls at around the $65,000 mark on Thursday, while on-chain data indicate a rise in holdings among short-term investors, coupled with a slight increase in inflows at US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
What the US election could mean for deficits, debt and the yield curve
Government borrowing and the national debt are barely getting a mention in the US election campaign, yet a failure to change trajectory risks further debt downgrades, more market volatility and higher borrowing costs.