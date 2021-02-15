EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2132
- China and the US celebrate holidays, with their respective markets closed.
- EU trade surplus beat expectations in December, but Industrial Production contracted.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral, with the risk skewed to the upside.
The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to its latest gains amid prevalent risk-appetite. Holidays in China and the US maintain most major pairs ranging. EUR/USD peaked at 1.2144, now retreating from the level. Over the weekend, the US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump on his second impeachment, which means it´s now free to discuss the next stimulus package. Equities are up, with US futures standing at record highs.
The EU published the December Trade Balance, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €29.2 billion, better than anticipated. However, Industrial Production in the same month fell 1.6% MoM, and came at -0.8% YoY, missing the market’s expectations. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.2130, neutral in the near-term. It’s developing below the 23.6% retracement of its November/January run in the 1.2170 price zone, the immediate resistance area. The pair is neutral according to the 4-hour chart, as it keeps developing between directionless moving averages. Technical indicators stand within positive levels, but lacking directional strength. Retracements towards the 1.2060 region are likely to attract buyers, instead of signaling a bearish movement ahead.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2065 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2170 1.2215 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.39 amid UK's vaccine rollout, stimulus hopes
GBP/USD has hit a new 34-month high above 1.39 as the UK reached its milestone of jabbing 15 million people with covid vaccines. Markets are also hopeful that US President Biden will pass a large relief bill after the trial of his predecessor Trump ended.
Dogecoin price at risk of 70% correction as Elon Musk grows concerned about DOGE whales
Dogecoin price seems to be breaking out of an ascending triangle in a downward direction after enduring a two-week-long consolidation phase. Further selling pressure could see DOGE's market value dive to $0.018.
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been advancing above 1.21 amid a risk-on mood. Optimism about vaccines and the fresh focus on US stimulus is boosting sentiment. European industrial output missed estimates and US markets are closed on Monday.
XAU/USD pares intraday losses, bearish potential intact
The risk-on mood prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. Sustained USD selling helped limit the downside for the commodity. The set-up favours bearish traders, albeit warrants some caution.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A break of 90.00 should trigger further losses
DXY starts the week on a soft note and returns to the 90.30 zone, where is located the recent contention area, reinforced at the same time by the 2020-2021 support line.