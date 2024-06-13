EUR/USD Current price: 1.0795
- The United States Producer Price Index shrank by more than expected in May.
- European Central Bank officials cool down hopes for additional rate cuts.
- EUR/USD’s near-term picture suggests bears could soon take control.
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.0800 mark ahead of Wall Street’s opening and after peaking at 1.0851 in the previous American session. Financial markets cooled down after United States (US) first-tier events shook the boards on Wednesday. The country published the May Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed price pressures eased in the month more than anticipated. The news spurred optimism and put the US Dollar into a selling spiral, which lasted until the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its monetary policy decision.
The central bank kept interest rates unchanged, floating in a 5.25%-5.50% range, as widely anticipated. The accompanying statement showed policymakers remain worried about inflation, as also reflected by the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Officials upwardly revised their inflation projections and maintained growth-related ones unchanged. On potential rate cuts, the vote was pretty much split between one and two interest rate cuts before year-end. The US Dollar trimmed part of its intraday losses with the news.
As the new day began, equities turned south. Most Asian and European indexes stand in the red, leading to uneven losses among US futures. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller hit the wires and noted inflation could temporarily accelerate again, adding that rates will probably stay above average for some time and that it is too early to say when the next rate cut may happen.
Also, ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle said the central bank would make data-dependent decisions and remarked additional rate cuts are possible if the baseline scenario holds. He also noted there’s a risk that the disinflation process could slow down while the wage momentum is still relatively strong.
Data-wise, Germany released the May Wholesale Price Index, which rose 0.1% MoM and fell by 0.7% from a year earlier. Also, Eurozone Industrial Production fell in April, missing expectations. Across the pond, the US released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 7, which unexpectedly rose to 224K, much worse than the 225K expected.
Additionally, the May Producer Price Index (PPI)contracted by 0.2% MoM and rose 2.2% YoY, below the previous figures and market expectations. The news put pressure on the USD, helping EUR/USD recover from an intraday low of 1.0780.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Technically speaking, EUR/USD seems poised to extend its slump. In the daily chart, the pair struggles with a directionless 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 20 SMA gains downward traction above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, topped around their midlines and slowly grind lower, in line with mounting selling interest. EUR/USD met intraday buyers at 1.0780, with the level reinforced by a flat 200 SMA.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance. It stands mid-way between directionless 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one standing a few pips below the intraday low. At the same time, the Momentum indicator slides towards its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator challenges its 50 level, supporting another leg south without confirming it just yet.
Support levels: 1.0780 1.0745 1.0710
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces some consolidative mood near term
AUD/USD partially faded Wednesday’s robust post-US CPI advance, coming under renewed downside pressure in response to the marked pick-up in the US Dollar amidst investors’ repricing of a rate cut by the Fed in December.
EUR/USD looks to a potential test of 1.0720
EUR/USD succumbed to the re-emergence of a firm bid bias in the Greenback and gave away much of Wednesday’s gains as market participants continued to adjust to the tighter-for-longer stance by the Fed.
Gold accelerates south after losing the $2,300 mark
After rising above $2,320 following the soft producer inflation data from the US, Gold turned south and dropped below $2,310. Although US Treasury bond yields stretch lower, XAU/USD struggles to find a foothold as the USD benefits from risk aversion.
SEC’s Gensler predicts registration statements for Ethereum ETFs will be approved this summer
Ethereum's (ETH) price was down nearly 5% on Thursday as Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler suggested spot ETH ETFs will likely receive approval over the course of the summer.
Federal Reserve monetary policy: Speculation and wild guesses
It's almost as if the central bankers at the Federal Reserve are throwing darts at the wall to determine the trajectory of monetary policy. And I'm not convinced there is even a dartboard on the wall.