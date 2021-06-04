EUR/USD Forecast: Sell the rumor, buy the fact? Why Nonfarm Payrolls could result in a bounce

- EUR/USD has tumbled down in response to a trio of upbeat US figures and taper speculation.
- All eyes are on US Nonfarm Payrolls, which could fall short of elevated estimates.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is near oversold conditions.
High expectations, bitter disappointment? The story of April's Nonfarm Payrolls may repeat itself in May, at least for the US dollar. The greenback has been benefiting from robust US data pointing to accelerating job gains and also a pickup in inflation.
ADP reported a leap of 978,000 private-sector jobs. While that is the most direct hint toward the official NFP, the correlation between the payrolls company's figures and the ones coming out from the government has been mixed since the pandemic broke out.
Another reason to expect a somewhat subdued jobs report comes from the employment component of the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index. Similar to the Manufacturing PMI published earlier in the week, it showed a slowdown in hiring. The third promising piece in the trio, the fall in jobless claims below 400,000, is for the week ending May 28 – after NFP surveys were conducted.
Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show a leap of 664,000 positions in May, far above 266,000 initially reported for April. It is essential to note that the NFP will likely consist of substantial revisions. Even with a robust number for May on top of an improved figure for April, the Fed will still likely assess that at least seven million people have yet to return to their pre-pandemic jobs.
See
- US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
- US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Are the dollar's gains unjustified? Not at all, as the greenback has rightfully been benefiting from the evidence of inflation in ISM's surveys and by the Federal Reserve's baby steps toward tapering down its current pace of buying $120 billion worth of bonds every month. However, the NFP could provide an opportunity to sell the dollar before the next rise.
Time for a taper tantrum? Three reasons why the dollar is set to extend its gains
On the other side of the pond, the euro remains supported by the rapid drop in COVID-19 cases in the old continent, but that is mostly priced into the euro. The EU is preparing to auction its new bonds to fund its special aid package.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak alongside Fed Chair Jerome Powell ahead of the US jobs report, but their topic of the day is climate change, something the markets ignore.
All in all, it is almost exclusively all about the NFP, which will likely fail to meet sky-high estimates and trigger a downside dollar correction.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has dropped below the 200 Simple Moving Average. However, the Relative Strength Index is nearing the 30 mark, and falling below that level would put the pair in oversold territory.
Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.2105, followed by 1.2055, a cushion from mid-May, and then 1.2015, 1.20 and 1.1945.
Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.2130, followed by 1.2160, 1.2175 and 1.22, which played a role in EUR/USD's trading in recent weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
May Nonfarm Payrolls expected to rebound to 664,000. Unemployment rate forecast to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Manufacturing Employment PMI drops to 50.9 in May.