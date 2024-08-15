EUR/USD Current price: 1.0976
- Upbeat United States macroeconomic data brought relief to financial markets.
- Resurgent risk appetite was not enough to underpin the Euro.
- EUR/USD at risk of falling further, but buyers did not give up.
The EUR/USD pair settled in the 1.0970 region on Thursday after losing the 1.1000 mark to upbeat United States (US) macroeconomic figures. The pair held within a tight range throughout the first half of the day but made a decisive bearish movement following the release of July Retail Sales, which unexpectedly increased by 1%, beating the 0.3% advance anticipated by market participants. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 9 were up by 227K, better than the 235K expected.
The news brought relief and sent US indexes sharply up as investors decreased their bets on a potential recession in the country. Later in the day, the US released not-that-encouraging figures: Capacity Utilization hit 77.8% in July, while Industrial Production in the same month was down 0.6%, missing expectations. Nevertheless, stocks maintained positive momentum, while EUR/USD trimmed part of its early losses.
By the end of the day, investors kept believing the Federal Reserve (Fed) would deliver its first rate cut during the September meeting, although it is still unclear whether it would be 25 or 50 basis points (bps).
On Friday, the Eurozone will publish the June Trade Balance, while the US will release the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the Michigan Consumer Inflation Expectations for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it could extend its slide. Technical indicators retreated from near overbought readings, maintaining their downward slopes within positive levels ahead of the Asian opening. At the same time, the pair develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading north at around 1.0890. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs offer modest upward slopes far below the shorter one, limiting the odds for a sustained slide, particularly if the 1.0950 support level holds.
The pair is neutral-to-bullish according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators lack directional strength within positive levels, while EUR/USD battles to recover above a bullish 20 SMA after piercing it earlier in the day. The longer moving averages grind north below the 1.0900 mark, suggesting buyers moved to the sidelines but not yet abandoned the pair.
Support levels: 1.0950 1.0900 1.0860
Resistance levels: 1.0970 1.1005 1.1045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.6600 as risk appetite rules
The AUD/USD pair holds on to recent gains and trades above the 0.6600 mark as encouraging US data boosted the mood. RBA Governor Michele Bullock due to testify before Congress.
EUR/USD settles below 1.1000 after upbeat US news
Optimism was not enough to support the Euro. Better-than-anticipated US data spurred risk appetite and sent Wall Street higher. EUR/USD however, dipped to 1.0950, bouncing just modestly amid modest USD demand.
Gold holds on to modest gains above $2,450
Gold trades in positive territory above $2,450 in the American session on Thursday after dropping toward $2,430 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast US data. The benchmark 10-year US yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.9%, capping XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward amid signs of a potential bullish reversal.
Dollar and risk appetite rise on upbeat data
Weak macro data in early August triggered a simultaneous sell-off in equities and the dollar on fears of an economic meltdown. Over the past ten days, however, several important statistical releases have changed expectations.