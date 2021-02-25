EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2222
- Q4 US Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.1% as expected.
- An upbeat market mood keeps bond yields and equities on the winning side.
- EUR/USD is in recovery mode and heading towards 1.2349.
The EUR/USD pair trades above 1.2200 for the first time since early January, as the risk-related sentiment turned on. The dollar is down, global equities are up and US government debt yields reach fresh one-year highs. The shared currency woke up after lagging for a couple of weeks, maintaining its bullish momentum despite other dollar rivals eased from daily highs.
On the data front, the day has been quite busy. Germany published the March GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved to -12.9 from -15.5. The EU Economic Sentiment Indicator printed at 93.4 in February from 91.5 in the previous month. The US has just published January Durable Goods Orders, with the headline reading coming at 3.4%, vs the 1.1% expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 17 improved to 730K, while the Q4 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 4.1% as expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2220 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, near a daily high of 1.2237. The near term picture is bullish, as the 4-hour chart shows that the pair accelerated north above all of its moving averages. It is also trading well above the 23.6% retracement of its November/January rally, aiming to complete a full retracement to 1.2349. In the mentioned chart, technical indicators have partially lost their bullish strength, but hold near their daily highs and well into positive levels, keeping the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.2210 1.2170 1.2120
Resistance levels: 1.2240 1.2295 1.2350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
