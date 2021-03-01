EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2040
- The European Markit Manufacturing PMIs were upwardly revised in February.
- US Treasury yields are aiming higher after an early slide, backing the greenback.
- EUR/USD trading at fresh two-week lows and bearish.
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2040 price zone after posting a fresh two-week low of 1.2028. Speculative interest keeps buying the greenback as US Treasury yields recover from intraday lows. Equities are up in Europe, pushing US indexes higher ahead of the opening. Mounting hopes about a US $1.9 trillion stimulus package provide additional support to the greenback after the House passed President Joe Biden’s bill on Saturday.
Markit published the final readings of the February manufacturing PMIs for the EU, most of which were upwardly revised. The final EU Manufacturing PMI printed at 57.9 vs the 57.7 expected. According to the official report, data pointed “to the quickest expansion in the eurozone manufacturing sector for three years in February,” adding that there was “severe supply-side disruption amid shortages of raw materials, and as a result input prices rose sharply.”
Markit will publish the US Manufacturing PMI, expected at 58.6, while the country will release the official ISM manufacturing index, expected at 58.8.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at 1.2060, the immediate resistance level. The near-term picture is bearish, as EUR/USD is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south above the larger ones. Technical indicators hover near oversold readings, partially losing their bearish strength as the pair bounced from daily lows. Nevertheless, the risk remains skewed to the downside, with the next Fibonacci support at 1.1970.
Support levels: 1.2015 1.1970 1.1920
Resistance levels: 1.2060 1.2100 1.2145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
