EUR/USD Forecast: On the verge of losing critical support after failing to rise on upbeat news

- EUR/USD has been edging lower despite reports about a US-Sino trade truce.
- German inflation and US GDP figures are eyed by markets.
- Thursday's four-hour chart shows a loss of momentum as EUR/USD stands above critical support.
EUR/USD's weakness has been exposed. The US and China have reportedly agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs while they negotiate a trade deal. This is what Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may agree to on their summit early on Saturday in Osaka, Japan.
Yet while commodity currencies are rising alongside stock markets – EUR/USD seems unable to advance. A currency pair that is unable to advance in response to positive news may fall when the news is only OK or plunge on downbeat developments.
The greenback has another reason to retreat. Goldman Sachs and other banks have lowered their forecasts for US bond yields. The dollar tends to retreat when the return on long-term treasuries declines. Banks are reacting to the upcoming rate cut by the Fed due in late July.
Mary C. Daly, President of the San Francisco branch of the Federal Reserve, has said that she is watching upcoming data in order to determine her position regarding the upcoming rate decision – echoing the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The euro faces a test at home – German inflation data. The European Central Bank is also ready to cut interest rates if the inflation remains subdued, and data from the continent's largest economy has a substantial impact on the euro zone's inflation level.
Today's most significant release is the final US Gross Domestic Product publication for the first quarter. While the robust growth rate of 3.1% annualized will likely be confirmed, investors are concerned about underlying inflation which remains depressed.
See US Q1 GDP Final Revision Preview: Look ahead not behind
Overall, markets are eyeing headlines related to the Trump-Xi summit but German and US data will also move markets.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned negative after many days in positive territory. The Relative Strength Index is also losing ground but EUR/USD holds above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Overall, the technical picture is still OK but worsening.
The world's most-popular currency is still holding above the 1.1350 level which has supported it recently and served as resistance earlier this month – a clear separator of ranges and critical support.
Further down, 1.1320 capped EUR/USD on its way up to current levels, and 1.1245 held it down beforehand. The next support line is 1.1180 which was a low point in mid-June.
Looking up, 1.1385 was a high point on Wednesday and is immediate resistance. It is followed by 1.1415 that was the peak this week and the highest since March. The next levels are 1.1445 and 1.1520.
See EUR/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of German CPI, US GDP – Confluence Detector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports, later denied by China, about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.
Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.