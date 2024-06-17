- EUR/USD regains some upside traction after recent sharp losses.
- The US Dollar faced some renewed selling interest.
- Investors continue to see the Fed cutting rates twice this year.
The US Dollar (USD) started the week on the back foot, easing some ground following the strong rebound in the second half of last week. It is worth noting that this rebound was supported by the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will implement just one interest rate cut this year.
In this atmosphere, EUR/USD reversed its course, bouncing off multi-week lows near 1.0670 (June 14) despite political concerns on the old continent and mainly in France, which remained unabated.
Meanwhile, market participants continued to evaluate the hawkish hold by the Fed at its meeting on June 12, along with the rising expectations for a December rate cut, as indicated by the Committee on Wednesday. Regarding the latter, Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, said on Sunday that it is a "reasonable prediction" that the Fed will lower interest rates once this year, most likely delaying the action until December.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is now nearly a 65% probability of lower interest rates by the September 18 meeting.
In the short term, the recent rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) compared to the Fed's on-hold stance has widened the policy gap between the two central banks, potentially exposing EUR/USD to further weakness. However, in the longer term, the emerging economic recovery in the Eurozone, coupled with perceived slowdowns in the US economy, should help mitigate this disparity, providing some support to the pair.
Back at the ECB, Chief Economist Philip Lane stated that the full impact of earlier ECB rate rises on eurozone inflation has yet to be realised. He also stated that the present upheaval in eurozone bond markets, notably in France, is not chaotic, implying that ECB action is unnecessary. Lane emphasised the importance of a fall in service inflation momentum this year in validating the ECB's disinflation story, while hinting that there will be minimal fresh material available before the July meeting. He is confident that inflation will return to the 2% target next year, despite some "noisy" inflation.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The continuation of the downtrend could see EUR/USD revisit the June low of 1.0667 (June 14), prior to the May low of 1.0649 (May 1), and ultimately the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16).
Looking up, the 200-day SMA emerges first at 1.0788 ahead of the weekly high of 1.0852 (June 12), seconded by the June top of 1.0916 (June 4), and the March peak of 1.0981 (March 8). Further north aligns the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11) before the crucial 1.1000 threshold.
The 4-hour chart thus far shows some incipient recovery. That said, bulls should aim for 1.0809 prior to 1.0852, then 1.0916 and 1.0942. Immediately to the downside comes 1.0667, preceding 1.0649 and 1.0601. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) settled around 43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0750 as markets turn subdued
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0750 in the American session on Wednesday. The pair struggles to finding direction with US markets remaining closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index, declined to 2% in May from 2.3% in April. The BoE will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold: What’s up with XAU/USD?
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $2,300 mark and oscillates in a narrow band near $2,330. US bond markets remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, limiting the pair's volatility.
Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength
Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.
Investors' focus will be on Europe
In the euro area, the EU commission will reveal against which countries it recommends opening an excessive deficit procedure (EDF) due to breaches of the EU fiscal rules.