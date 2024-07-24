EUR/USD Current price: 1.0853
- Eurozone PMI data came in worse-than-anticipated, indicating stagnation.
- Stock markets turned south amid disappointing earning reports.
- EUR/USD bounced from fresh weekly lows, bullish potential limited.
The EUR/USD pair extended its slide to 1.0824 on Wednesday, finally finding buyers in the area. The pair bounced towards the current 1.0850 price zone as the US Dollar came under modest selling pressure. Still, the Euro’s recovery has been limited by softer-than-anticipated local data.
“Provisional PMI survey data signalled a near-stagnation of the eurozone private sector during July as the currency bloc’s,” according to the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB). The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) resulted at 45.6 in July, down from the previous 45.8. The services Index eased to 51.9, while the Composite PMI barely held in expansionary territory, easing from 50.9 in June to 50.1.
Meanwhile, stock markets turned south amid weaker-than-anticipated earning reports spurring concerns about economic progress. Wall Street is poised to open in the red as another batch of big names prepares to announce results.
Data-wise, the United States (US) just published MBA Mortgages Applications for the week ended July 19, which declined by 2.2%. Also, June Wholesale Inventories stood at 0.2% in June, according to preliminary estimates, better than anticipated, while the Goods Trade Balance for the same month posted a deficit of $96.8 billion. Coming up next, the US will release June New Home Sales, while S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of the July PMIs.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it trimmed most of its early losses, although it still trades in the red. Technical indicators maintain their downward slopes just above their midlines, suggesting bearish pressure continues. At the same time, a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) provided intraday support while extending its advance beyond the 100 and 200 SMAs, somehow limiting the odds for a steeper slide.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is correcting oversold conditions but far from suggesting another leg north. The pair is battling to overcome a still bullish 100 SMA, while a bearish 20 SMA heads firmly south at around 1.0870. Finally, the Momentum indicator turned higher, but remains below its 100 line, while the RSI bounced sharply from extreme readings, but stands at around 38.
Support levels: 1.0820 1.0770 1.0725
Resistance levels: 1.0870 1.0910 1.0945
NOTE: This article was corrected on July 24 at 13:30 GMT to correct "while a bearish 20 SMA heads firmly north," to the correct version: "while a bearish 20 SMA heads firmly south."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
