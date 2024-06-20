- EUR/USD edges lower but holds above 1.0700 on Thursday.
- The US Dollar could struggle to gather strength if risk flows dominate the markets.
- Next key support for the pair is located at 1.0670.
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0700 after posting small gains in the first three days of the week. The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt but the pair could find support in case risk flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day.
Following the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday, the US economic docket will feature Housing Starts and Building Permits data for May on Thursday. The US Department of Labor will also release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
The number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits rose sharply to 242,000 in the week ending June 8. Markets expect this number to decline to 235,000 in the week ending June 15. In case the data arrives at or above 240,000, investors could see this as a sign of loosening conditions in the labor market and make it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand. On the other hand, a reading below 220,000 could suggest that the previous increase was due to temporary factors and help the USD stay resilient against its rivals.
In the second half of the day, investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and the market mood. If Fed officials voice a preference to wait until the end of the year to lower the policy rate, EUR/USD could come under renewed bearish pressure.
At the time of press, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures were up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. A bullish opening in Wall Street could limit the USD's gains and allow EUR/USD to find a foot hold.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, immediate support is located at 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) before 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the uptrend).
1.0730, where the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend is located, could be seen as first resistance ahead of 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
(This story was corrected at 09:12 GMT to say that 1.0730 could be seen as first resistance, not support.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
