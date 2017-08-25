EUR/USD Forecast: greenback in the Hole

The EUR/USD pair is poised to close the week on a higher note, as after a dull week, with the pair confined to a tight 100 pips range, the pair broke higher, and near the yearly high, following Yellen's speech within the Jackson Hole Symposium. The head of the Fed made no comments on monetary policy in her prepared remarks, but opted to defend the banking regulations put in place after the latest financial crisis, , vowing for "modest" changes in financial regulations, contradicting US President Trump desire of taking down to Dodd-Frank reform. The speech said that such action, "will result sooner or later in the all-too-familiar risks of excessive optimism, leverage, and maturity transformation reemerging in new ways that require policy responses. We relearned this lesson through the pain inflicted by the crisis."

The absence of monetary policy comments alongside with defiant stance, has been quite a surprise for investors, as by general consensus, the market was waiting for some clarity over how and when the Federal Reserve will start shrinking its balance sheet.

The EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.1883 with the headlines, while the greenback plunged against all of its major rivals, and the Dow posting a three-digit gain.

But things are not yet over, as by the end of the US session, it will be the turn of ECB's Mario Draghi. However, he is not expected to discuss monetary policy, which means that the market won't react as negatively with the EUR as it did with the USD after Yellen. Is more likely that his comments will end up boosting the EUR.

From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its advance, given that in the weekly chart, it bounced from its 200 SMA, still far above a bullish 20 SMA and also the 100 SMA, while the Momentum indicator barely retreated from overbought readings, but the RSI indicator already resumed its advance within overbought territory, heading north around 75. In the daily chart, and after spending the week hovering around a horizontal 20 DMA, the pair finally managed to rally above it, while technical indicators gain upward strength above their mid-lines, in line with additional gains for the upcoming week, particularly on a break above 1.1909, the yearly high set this August, with scope then to extend its gains towards the 1.2000 threshold firstly, and up to the 1.2080 price zone afterwards a major static support level.

A long term ascendant trend line comes next week around 1.1660, which is also the lowest for the past 4 weeks, meaning that bulls won't give up as long as the level holds. In the middle, 1.1730, this week low, is the first support to take care of next week.



