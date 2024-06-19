- EUR/USD maintained its constructive stance so far this week.
- Trading conditions remained thin and volatility was absent on the US holiday.
- Political concerns in Europe appear to have dwindled somewhat.
The US Dollar (USD) traded in a vacillating fashion in the low-105.00s when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on Wednesday, providing humble support to risk sentiment and encouraging EUR/USD to extend its upside impulse for the third session in a row near the 1.0750 zone.
The pair's marginal upward movement was also bolstered by easing political concerns in France, while speculation about potential Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year also accompanied the pair’s price action.
Regarding the Fed, the recent cautious stance from Fed officials appeared to limit the Greenback’s downside after they reiterated their prudent approach regarding the commencement of the Fed’s easing cycle.
On the latter, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool now indicates a nearly 65% probability of lower interest rates by the September 18 meeting.
In the short term, the ECB's recent rate cut, contrasting with the Fed's decision to maintain rates, has widened the policy gap between the two central banks, potentially exposing EUR/USD to further weakness.
On this, it is worth noting that ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos emphasized on Tuesday that rate decisions will align with the release of the bank's updated macroeconomic projections in September.
Looking ahead, the Eurozone's emerging economic recovery and perceived slowdowns in the US economy are expected to mitigate this disparity, providing some support for the pair on the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If the rebound in EUR/USD gathers impetus, the 200-day SMA at 1.0788 emerges as the immediate target, ahead of the weekly high of 1.0852 (June 12), and the June top of 1.0916 (June 4). The breakout of this level exposes the March peak of 1.0981 (March 8), seconded by the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11) and the key 1.1000 threshold.
In case bears regain the upper hand, the pair may retest the June low of 1.0667 (June 14), prior to the May low of 1.0649 (May 1), and lastly the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16).
The 4-hour chart thus far shows some indications of gradual recovery. Bulls should aim for 1.0810 first, followed by 1.0852, 1.0916, and ultimately 1.0942. The initial support, instead, turns up at 1.0667, seconded by 1.0649 and 1.0601. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has decreased to about 51.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive and challenges 1.0700
The selling pressure continues to weigh on the risk complex, motivating EUR/USD to accelerate its daily losses and approach the key contention area around 1.0700 following the closing bell in Europe.
GBP/USD recedes to weekly lows near 1.2650
GBP/USD remains on the back foot in response to the renewed strength in the Greenback, while the dovish hold by the BoE earlier in the session also collaborates with the fresh downward bias on Thursday.
Gold reconquers the $2,350 mark
Gold extends its daily rally and trades at its highest level in two weeks above $2,360 on Thursday. Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and preserves its bullish momentum despite rising US bond yields and modest USD strength.
Maker primed for a 15% rally if successfully holds key support
Maker price 11% rally on Wednesday suggests a larger bullish move might be in the works. On-chain data shows that a buy-side liquidity sweep occurred before a return in investor interest.
BRICS to grow a member more with Malaysian bid
BRICS is set to grow by another member after Malaysia announced plans to join trade federation. Addition comes after a visit to Malaysia by Chinese Premier Li Qiang to forge closer ties between the nations.