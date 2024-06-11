- EUR/USD dropped to new multi-week lows around 1.0720.
- The US Dollar gathered extra pace despite declining US yields.
- US CPI and the FOMC event are due on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the US Dollar (USD) continued its post-NFP strong recovery, motivating EUR/USD to extend its downward momentum to fresh six-week lows near 1.0720.
Other than the Greenback's strong performance, losses in the pair kept looking at the European political arena in the aftermath of the parliamentary elections as well as rising speculation ahead of the French snap elections due on June 30.
In the meantime, the ECB’s Villeroy and Rehn noted that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hit its 2% inflation target by next year, despite anticipated fluctuations in monthly data, suggesting that the bank's monetary policy has effectively mitigated price pressures. Later, chief economist Lane noted that inflation pressures across the euro zone are robust enough for the ECB to maintain interest rates that constrain economic growth.
Regarding the Federal Reserve (Fed), the latest Nonfarm Payrolls report for May (+272K) dampened expectations for immediate interest rate hikes, now pointing to a possible move in November or December.
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool now indicates nearly a 65% probability of lower interest rates by the November 7 meeting and around 51% in September.
In the short term, the ECB's recent rate cut has widened the policy gap with the Fed, potentially exposing EUR/USD to further weakness. However, in the longer term, the emerging economic recovery in the Eurozone, combined with perceived slowdowns in the US economy, should help mitigate this disparity, offering some support to the pair.
Looking ahead, the next significant events for the pair will be the release of US inflation figures tracked by the CPI and the FOMC meeting, both scheduled for June 12.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If the negative tone holds, EUR/USD may initially target the June low of 1.0719 (June 11), before the May low of 1.0649 (May 1), and the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16).
If bulls regain some initiative, spot may initially target the key 200-day SMA at 1.0787 prior to the June high of 1.0916 (June 4), and the March top of 1.0981 (March 8). Further north emerges the weekly peak of 1.0998 (January 11), before the crucial 1.1000 mark.
So far, the 4-hour chart reveals some pick-up of the downward bias. That said, next on the downside comes 1.0719 ahead of 1.0649 and 1.0516. Looking north, the next obstacle is the 200-SMA (1.0804), ahead of the 55-SMA of 1.0835. The relative strength index (RSI) settled around 30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is an important resistance at 0.6700
AUD/USD advanced markedly on Wednesday, although the sharp advance failed to surpass the 0.6700 barrier on a sustainable fashion on the back of the weaker US Dollar and ahead of key Australian labour market figures.
EUR/USD reclaims the 1.0800 mark and beyond
The resurgence of the strong selling pressure in the Greenback sponsored a move to three-day highs near 1.0850 in EUR/USD, although part of that advance ran out of steam as the US session drew to a close.
Gold faces some pressure and revisits $2,320
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias above the $2,300 mark per troy ounce after the Fed left its rates unchanged and Chief Powell's press conference is under way.
Ethereum poised for recovery following increased exchange outflows
Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 3% on Wednesday following huge exchange outflows, increased whale buying pressure and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May reporting reduced inflation.
Walking the tightrope: The Fed's struggle with dual economic objectives
The binary aspect of monetary policy is problematic. That is, monetary policy is a blunt tool that can be directed at either stimulating economic activity or suppressing it.