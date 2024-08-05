- EUR/USD briefly pierced the key 1.1000 barrier on Monday.
- The Dollar melted as markets priced in an inter-meeting Fed rate cut.
- Concerns over a hard landing in the US spooked investors.
EUR/USD added to Friday’s robust comeback and briefly trespassed the psychological 1.1000 hurdle in quite a positive start to the new trading week.
The strong move higher in spot followed an equally deep retracement in the US Dollar (USD), which sent the US Dollar (USD) to levels last seen in January near the 102.00 neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, investors continued to gauge last week’s discouraging prints from the US docket vs. the likelihood that the US economy might tip into recession this year, all requiring a probable inter-meeting rate cut by the Fed as well as more interest rate reductions.
Meanwhile, stocks around the world plummeted on (exaggerated?) fears that the world’s top economy could lose traction to the point of entering recession.
Looking at the money markets, US yields rebounded on the short end of the curve while trimming some losses in the belly and the long term. In Germany, 10-year bund yields bounced off fresh lows near 2.10%.
Back to the Fed, Austan Goolsbee, President of the Chicago Fed Bank, argued on Monday that Fed rate setters must closely watch changes in the US economy to avoid being overly restrictive with interest rates. He observed that, despite weaker-than-expected employment growth, there are currently no indicators of a recession. Goolsbee also warned against overinterpreting the global stock market sell-off.
The policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB could shrink in the event of more and deeper rate cuts by the Fed. However, fresh weakness in US fundamentals has flagged risks to the view of a soft landing, mirroring a loss of momentum in the Eurozone's recovery. This opens the door to a potentially weaker Dollar in the near term and extra gains in EUR/USD.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further north, EUR/USD’s first obstacle is the August high of 1.1008 (August 5), followed by the December 2023 top of 1.1139 (December 28).
On the downside, the next target for the pair is the 200-day SMA at 1.0827 prior to the weekly low of 1.0777 (August 1) and the June low of 1.0666 (June 26), all preceding the May low of 1.0649 (May 1).
Looking at the larger picture, the pair's constructive bias should hold if it climbs above the critical 200-day SMA in a convincing fashion.
So far, the four-hour chart suggests renewed bullish momentum. Against it, the initial resistance is at 1.1008, ahead of 1.1139. On the flip side, initial support aligns at 1.0777, seconded by 1.0709. The relative strength index (RSI) eased to about 68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
