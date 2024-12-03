EUR/USD trades in a tight range near 1.0500 early Tuesday.

Political uncertainty in France, Fed-ECB policy divergence limit the pair's upside.

Technical sellers could remain interested while 1.0520 holds as resistance.

EUR/USD started the week on a bearish noted and dropped below 1.0500 on Monday. The pair holds its ground early Tuesday but shows no signs of a steady recovery.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.67% 0.54% 0.10% 0.34% 0.45% 0.59% 0.74% EUR -0.67% -0.17% -0.55% -0.32% -0.13% -0.07% 0.09% GBP -0.54% 0.17% -0.42% -0.18% 0.05% 0.09% 0.23% JPY -0.10% 0.55% 0.42% 0.24% 0.37% 0.49% 0.56% CAD -0.34% 0.32% 0.18% -0.24% 0.27% 0.24% 0.38% AUD -0.45% 0.13% -0.05% -0.37% -0.27% 0.05% 0.18% NZD -0.59% 0.07% -0.09% -0.49% -0.24% -0.05% 0.16% CHF -0.74% -0.09% -0.23% -0.56% -0.38% -0.18% -0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength against its rivals and weighed on EUR/USD on Monday. Additionally, political woes in France further weighed on the Euro. "The French government is all but certain to collapse later this week after far-right and left-wing parties submitted no-confidence motions on Monday against Prime Minister Michel Barnier," Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the potential monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said late Monday that he is undecided on whether a rate cut is needed in December. On a similar note, "one could argue a case for skipping a rate cut in December, will be watching data closely to decide," NY Fed President John Williams noted. On the flip side, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks argued that the inflation problem will soon end and added that rate cuts must continue.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish JOLTS Job Openings data for October. A significant negative surprise, with a reading at or below 7 million, could hurt the USD with the immediate reaction and help EUR/USD edge higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD dropped below 1.0520, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend is located. While this level holds as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.0440 (static level) and 1.0400 (end-point of the downtrend, static level).

In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0520, next hurdle is located at 1.0545 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart) ahead of 1.0600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).