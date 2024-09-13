EUR/USD continues to push higher after posting strong gains on Thursday.

Technical buyers could take action in case the pair flips 1.1100 into support.

European Central Bank lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

After closing the first three days of the week in negative territory, EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and registered strong gains. The pair continues to edge higher toward 1.1100 in the European morning on Friday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.11% -1.24% 0.06% -0.73% -0.18% 0.36% EUR 0.05% -0.11% -1.12% 0.11% -0.72% -0.11% 0.40% GBP 0.11% 0.11% -1.13% 0.23% -0.61% -0.02% 0.50% JPY 1.24% 1.12% 1.13% 1.30% 0.52% 1.04% 1.79% CAD -0.06% -0.11% -0.23% -1.30% -0.75% -0.26% 0.46% AUD 0.73% 0.72% 0.61% -0.52% 0.75% 0.59% 1.09% NZD 0.18% 0.11% 0.02% -1.04% 0.26% -0.59% 0.53% CHF -0.36% -0.40% -0.50% -1.79% -0.46% -1.09% -0.53% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The European Central Bank (ECB) lowered the benchmark interest rate, the deposit facility, by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.5% as expected. The ECB also lowered interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the main refinancing operations by 60 bps. "The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction," the ECB noted in the policy statement. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from hinting at the timing of the next rate cut.

Although the ECB event failed to provide a boost to the Euro, the renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped EUR/USD turn north.

On a yearly basis, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 1.7% in August in the US, down from 2.1% in July and below the market expectation of 1.8%. The probability of a 50 bps Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September climbed above 40% after this data, per CME FedWatch Tool, and triggered a USD selloff.

The US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey for September, which is unlikely to influence the USD's valuation.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 60 and EUR/USD rose slightly above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a buildup of bullish momentum. In case the pair clears 1.1090-1.1100 resistance area (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), it could target 1.1160 (static level) and 1.1200 (end-point of the uptrend) next.

On the downside, 1.1060 (50-period SMA) aligns as first support before 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1020 (200-period SMA).