EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0700.

PMI data from the Euro area highlight a loss of growth momentum in early June.

The pair could extend its slide if 1.0670 support fails.

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground early Friday and trades below 1.0700 after closing in negative territory on Thursday. The pair could continue to stretch lower in case 1.0670 support fails.

The risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength on Thursday, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.30% 0.84% -0.38% -0.58% 0.12% 0.08% EUR -0.22% 0.11% 0.64% -0.59% -0.89% -0.05% -0.14% GBP -0.30% -0.11% 0.66% -0.70% -1.01% -0.20% -0.22% JPY -0.84% -0.64% -0.66% -1.10% -1.40% -0.57% -0.69% CAD 0.38% 0.59% 0.70% 1.10% -0.26% 0.50% 0.47% AUD 0.58% 0.89% 1.01% 1.40% 0.26% 0.90% 0.79% NZD -0.12% 0.05% 0.20% 0.57% -0.50% -0.90% -0.03% CHF -0.08% 0.14% 0.22% 0.69% -0.47% -0.79% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Early Friday, disappointing PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone make it difficult for the Euro to find demand. HCOB Composite PMI in Germany declined to 50.6 in June's flash estimate from 52.4 in May and HCOC Composite PMI for the Eurozone declined to 50.8 from 52.2. Both of these readings came in below analysts' estimates and showed that the private sector's business activity continued to expand at a softening pace.

Assessing PMI surveys' findings, "the HCOB PMI do not provide ammunition for another rate cut in July by the ECB," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. "This is because, for the biggest Eurozone economy, Germany, service providers increased their selling prices at a sharper pace than in May."

In the second half of the day, S&P Global will release preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US. In case the US PMI data come in better than expected, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a noticeable decline in either the Manufacturing or the Services PMI reading could limit the USD's gains.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as key support at 1.0670. If EUR/USD falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0600 (static level) could be set as the next bearish target.

On the upside, 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.0730-1.0740 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).