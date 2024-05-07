EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0750 early Tuesday.

The pair needs to clear 1.0790-1.0800 hurdle to push higher.

Risk perception and comments from central bank officials could drive the pair's action.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday after posting small gains on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, EUR/USD struggled to find direction on Monday. Although the improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials helped the currency limit its losses.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.05% -0.90% -0.11% -0.28% -0.14% -0.25% EUR 0.02% 0.06% -0.76% -0.03% -0.05% -0.05% -0.13% GBP 0.05% -0.06% -0.87% -0.08% -0.12% -0.11% -0.19% JPY 0.90% 0.76% 0.87% 0.79% 0.65% 0.80% 0.67% CAD 0.11% 0.03% 0.08% -0.79% -0.27% -0.01% -0.07% AUD 0.28% 0.05% 0.12% -0.65% 0.27% -0.01% -0.03% NZD 0.14% 0.05% 0.11% -0.80% 0.00% 0.01% -0.06% CHF 0.25% 0.13% 0.19% -0.67% 0.07% 0.03% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that given the strong labor market, the Fed still has time to gain confidence that inflation will fall toward the 2% target. Additionally, NY Fed President John Williams noted that it was worrisome when monthly inflation prints come in higher.

Earlier in the day, the data from Germany showed that Factory Orders contracted 0.4% on a monthly basis in March. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 0.5% and weighed on the Euro.

Eurostat will release Retail Sales data for March later in the session. The US economic docket will feature RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism data for May and Consumer Credit Change for March.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged in the early European session. In case Wall Street's main indexes manage to build on Monday's gains, the USD could find it difficult to stay resilient against its rivals and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 60, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum in the near term. On the downside, 1.0750 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as key support before 1.0720 (50-period SMA) and 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

Resistances are located at 1.0790-1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.0830 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).