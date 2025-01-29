EUR/USD stays below 1.0450 after closing in negative territory on Tuesday.

The Fed is widely anticipated to leave monetary policy settings unchanged.

The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.

EUR/USD lost more than 0.5% on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) benefited from the souring risk mood. The pair struggles to hold its ground in the European morning on Wednesday and trades below 1.0450 as investors gear up for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.69% 0.27% -0.28% 0.38% 1.25% 0.86% -0.01% EUR -0.69% -0.34% -0.81% -0.17% 0.55% 0.29% -0.59% GBP -0.27% 0.34% -0.77% 0.18% 0.90% 0.65% -0.25% JPY 0.28% 0.81% 0.77% 0.70% 1.70% 1.38% 0.41% CAD -0.38% 0.17% -0.18% -0.70% 0.67% 0.48% -0.42% AUD -1.25% -0.55% -0.90% -1.70% -0.67% -0.22% -1.10% NZD -0.86% -0.29% -0.65% -1.38% -0.48% 0.22% -1.11% CHF 0.00% 0.59% 0.25% -0.41% 0.42% 1.10% 1.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Headlines surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies caused market participants to adopt a cautious stance on Tuesday, helping the USD capitalize on safe-haven flows. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said late Tuesday that the plan to impose Canada and Mexico with punishing tariffs on February 1 was still in play.

The Fed is widely anticipated to leave the interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5% following the first policy meeting of the year. Investors will pay close attention to comments from Chairman Jerome Powell in the press conference starting at 19:30 GMT.

In case Powell reiterates their willingness to remain patient regarding further policy-easing, citing the uncertainty surrounding the impact of new economic policies on prices and growth outlook, the USD could stay resilient against its peers. On the other hand, the USD could come under pressure if Powell sounds more optimistic about inflation, noting the fact that Trump refrained from announcing day-one tariffs.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD remains well below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting the bearish stance.

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.0380-1.0390 (200-period Simple Moving Average, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) before 1.0340-1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0300 (static level, round level).

In case EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), next resistance could be spotted at 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.0540 (static level) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend).