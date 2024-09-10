EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase near 1.1050.

The technical outlook doesn't yet suggest that the pair is looking to recover.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases.

After ending the previous week on a bearish note, EUR/USD remained under bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday. The pair holds steady at around 1.1050 early Tuesday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of this week's key events.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.30% 0.90% 0.04% 0.16% 0.39% 0.47% EUR -0.44% -0.19% 0.52% -0.39% -0.33% -0.03% 0.01% GBP -0.30% 0.19% 0.58% -0.20% -0.14% 0.14% 0.20% JPY -0.90% -0.52% -0.58% -0.85% -0.72% -0.52% -0.23% CAD -0.04% 0.39% 0.20% 0.85% 0.16% 0.33% 0.59% AUD -0.16% 0.33% 0.14% 0.72% -0.16% 0.28% 0.31% NZD -0.39% 0.03% -0.14% 0.52% -0.33% -0.28% 0.07% CHF -0.47% -0.01% -0.20% 0.23% -0.59% -0.31% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Rising US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar outperform its rivals in the first half of the day on Monday. Although the improving risk mood limited the USD's gains in the American session, EUR/USD still lost nearly 0.5% on a daily basis.

The US economic calendar will not feature any macroeconomic data releases that could influence the USD's valuation on Tuesday. Hence, investors could remain focused on risk perception. At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading little changed on the day. In case safe-haven flows return to markets ahead of the Presidential Debate, EUR/USD could have a difficult time holding its ground.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions while waiting for the Consumer Price Index data from the US and the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements later in the week.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and EUR/USD trades well below the 20, 50 and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as immediate support at 1.1040. If this support fails, 1.1000-1.0990 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, psychological level, 200-period SMA) could be seen as next bearish target before 1.0940 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.1070 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) before 1.1100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.1160 (static level).