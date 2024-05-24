EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0800 in the European morning.

The pair could extend its weekly slide if 1.0800 support fails.

The USD could lose its strength in case risk mood improves ahead of the weekend.

After rising above 1.0850 during the European trading hours on Thursday, EUR/USD reversed its direction and fell toward 1.0820, closing the fourth consecutive day in negative territory. The pair holds steady above 1.0800 early Friday but the technical selling pressure could increase if this support fails.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.43% 0.02% 0.91% 0.78% 1.34% 0.55% 0.61% EUR -0.43% -0.44% 0.53% 0.35% 0.95% 0.13% 0.18% GBP -0.02% 0.44% 0.82% 0.79% 1.40% 0.55% 0.61% JPY -0.91% -0.53% -0.82% -0.15% 0.43% -0.35% -0.30% CAD -0.78% -0.35% -0.79% 0.15% 0.52% -0.23% -0.17% AUD -1.34% -0.95% -1.40% -0.43% -0.52% -0.83% -0.73% NZD -0.55% -0.13% -0.55% 0.35% 0.23% 0.83% 0.06% CHF -0.61% -0.18% -0.61% 0.30% 0.17% 0.73% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Upbeat PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone helped the Euro find demand in the first half of the day on Thursday. Later in the American session, the data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at its strongest pace in two years, with S&P Global Composite PMI jumping to 54.4 in May's flash estimate from 51.3 in April.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 1% and Wall Street's main indexes turned south after this data as investors started to price in a weaker probability of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. In turn, the US Dollar gathered strength against its major rivals and forced EUR/USD to erase its daily gains.

April Durable Goods Orders, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable reaction, will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar on Friday. Hence, investors will keep a close eye on risk perception heading into the weekend.

A rebound in US stock indices following the sharp decline seen on Thursday could make it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength and open the door for a rebound in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces key support area at 1.0810-1.0800, where the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend. If the pair falls below that level and confirms it as resistance, 1.0750 (200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as next bearish targets.

On the upside, 1.0820 (lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as immediate resistance. If the pair returns within the ascending channel by flipping that level into support, 1.0845 (20-period SMA) and 1.0870 (mid-point of the ascending channel) could act as next resistance levels.