EUR/USD Forecast: Euro retreats below key support ahead of US inflation report

- EUR/USD trades in the red near 1.0500 in the European morning on Wednesday.
- The near-term technical outlook points to a bearish tilt.
- November Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely.
EUR/USD closed in negative territory on Tuesday and continued push lower toward the 1.0500 area early Wednesday, pressured by the renewed US Dollar (USD) strength. As market focus shifts to November Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the pair's technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.72%
|0.04%
|1.14%
|0.23%
|0.59%
|1.22%
|0.75%
|EUR
|-0.72%
|-0.66%
|0.54%
|-0.41%
|-0.04%
|0.58%
|0.11%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|0.66%
|1.04%
|0.26%
|0.62%
|1.25%
|0.78%
|JPY
|-1.14%
|-0.54%
|-1.04%
|-0.95%
|-0.48%
|-0.06%
|-0.32%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|0.41%
|-0.26%
|0.95%
|0.40%
|0.99%
|0.52%
|AUD
|-0.59%
|0.04%
|-0.62%
|0.48%
|-0.40%
|0.62%
|0.15%
|NZD
|-1.22%
|-0.58%
|-1.25%
|0.06%
|-0.99%
|-0.62%
|-0.48%
|CHF
|-0.75%
|-0.11%
|-0.78%
|0.32%
|-0.52%
|-0.15%
|0.48%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Rising US Treasury bond yields helped the USD outperform its rivals in the American session on Wednesday. Moreover, the risk-averse market environment allowed the currency hold its ground, causing EUR/USD to stretch lower.
The annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to rise to 2.7% in November from 2.6% in October. On a monthly basis, the core CPI is expected to rise 0.3%, matching October's increase. In case the monthly core CPI reading comes in above analysts' estimate, the immediate reaction could boost the USD and drag EUR/USD lower. On the flip side, a reading of 0.2% lower in this data could have the opposite effect on the pair's action.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions. Hence, EUR/USD's reaction to US inflation data could remain short-lived.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0520, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart meets the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned south and fell below 40, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum.
In case EUR/USD confirms 1.0520 as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0440 (static level) could be seen as the next support before 1.0400 (end-point of the downtrend).
On the other hand, sellers could be discouraged if EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.0520 and allow the pair to extend its recovery toward 1.0600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0630 (200-period SMA).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day, according to data from the Bank of International Settlements. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends rally above $2,700
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $2,700 for the first time in two weeks. Investors fully price in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in December following the November inflation data from the US, boosting XAU/USD.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean Premium
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the fourth time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750, awaits US inflation data
GBP/USD is back in the red below 1.2750 in European trading on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling loses traction amid renewed US Dollar buying as risk sentiment worsens heading into the key US CPI showdown. The US inflation data is key to gauging the pace of Fed's future rate cuts.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.