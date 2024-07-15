EUR/USD rose above 1.0900 after opening lower on Monday.

Rising US stock index futures point to a positive shift in risk sentiment.

Fed Chairman Powell will deliver a speech later in the day.

After posting strong gains in the previous week, EUR/USD opened lower to start the new week. The pair, however, managed to recover back above the key 1.0900 level during the European trading hours, erasing the bearish opening gap.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.65% -1.31% -1.74% -0.03% -0.47% 0.72% -0.24% EUR 0.65% -0.47% -0.78% 0.93% 0.34% 1.71% 0.75% GBP 1.31% 0.47% -0.35% 1.43% 0.81% 2.19% 1.22% JPY 1.74% 0.78% 0.35% 1.74% 1.32% 2.67% 1.58% CAD 0.03% -0.93% -1.43% -1.74% -0.47% 0.75% -0.19% AUD 0.47% -0.34% -0.81% -1.32% 0.47% 1.37% 0.40% NZD -0.72% -1.71% -2.19% -2.67% -0.75% -1.37% -0.95% CHF 0.24% -0.75% -1.22% -1.58% 0.19% -0.40% 0.95% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

News of an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump caused markets to adopt a cautious stance at the beginning of the week. At this point, it's difficult to assess the potential impact of this development on markets in the near term. In any case, rising US stock index futures, which were last seen gaining between 0.45% and 0.55% on the day, point to an improving risk mood already.

In the second half of the day, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at an event organized by the Economic Club of Washington.

Following the soft inflation data published last week, markets are nearly fully pricing in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September. Hence, the positioning suggests that the US Dollar does not have a lot of room left on the downside even if Powell sounds in favor of a rate reduction in September. Nevertheless, a dovish tilt in Powell's tone could feed into expectations for a total of three 25 basis points rate cuts before the end of the year and still hurt the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades above 1.0900 after opening below this level. Once the pair confirms that level as support, it could target 1.0950 (static level) before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level). On the downside, 1.0850 (former resistance, static level) aligns as first support ahead of 1.0800 where the 100-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located.

In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70, suggesting that EUR/USD could make a technical correction before the next leg higher.