EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds as investors gear up for Fed policy announcements

- EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday.
- The Fed is expected to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points.
- Investors will pay close attention to Chairman Powell's comments on the policy outlook after Trump victory.
EUR/USD lost nearly 2% on Wednesday and touched its weakest level since late June below 1.0700. The pair stages a rebound early Thursday and trades above 1.0750 as market attention turns to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.
The US Dollar (USD) rallied on Wednesday as Donald Trump won the presidential election by a decisive margin. Republicans also took the majority in the Senate and remain on track to capture the House, currently holding 206 seats of 218 needed for majority, against Democrats' 191. The USD Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, rose more than 1.5% to register its largest one-day gain of 2024.
Early Thursday, the USD Index retreats and was last seen losing nearly 0.4% on the day, possibly pressured by profit-taking.
The Fed is widely forecast to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) after the November policy meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will surely be asked about how Trump's proposed policies, especially in regard to taxes and tariffs, could impact the policy moving forward. Powell is unlikely to respond to these questions and reiterate the data-dependent approach to policymaking.
In case Powell reaffirms that they are likely to lower the policy rate again at the last policy meeting of the year, the immediate market reaction could cause the USD to weaken further and help EUR/USD stretch higher. If Powell adopts a more cautious tone and voices concerns over the inflation outlook, the USD could hold its ground. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly 30% probability of the Fed holding the policy rate steady in December, suggesting that the USD is likely to react more significantly to a hawkish Fed tone than a dovish one.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 40, suggesting that the near-term technical outlook remains bearish while EUR/USD stays in a correction phase.
On the upside, 1.0800 (static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.0830 and 1.0870, where the 20-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located, respectively. Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.0700 (static level) before 1.0680 (static level) and 1.0600 (static level).
