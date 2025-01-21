EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0400 following the decline seen in the European session.

The technical outlook points to a bullish bias in the near term.

The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength.

After spending the European session under bearish pressure, EUR/USD gains traction and recovers toward 1.0400 in the American trading hours.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.07% -0.89% -0.39% -0.51% -0.90% -0.94% -0.47% EUR 1.07% 0.12% 0.60% 0.46% 0.24% 0.02% 0.48% GBP 0.89% -0.12% 0.42% 0.33% 0.13% -0.11% 0.36% JPY 0.39% -0.60% -0.42% -0.11% -0.46% -0.65% -0.25% CAD 0.51% -0.46% -0.33% 0.11% -0.33% -0.44% 0.03% AUD 0.90% -0.24% -0.13% 0.46% 0.33% -0.31% 0.17% NZD 0.94% -0.02% 0.11% 0.65% 0.44% 0.31% 0.28% CHF 0.47% -0.48% -0.36% 0.25% -0.03% -0.17% -0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the early Asian session on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that they could impose tariffs on China if they make a TikTok deal and China doesn't approve it. Additionally, he said that they are planning to impose 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada as early as February 1. These remarks caused markets to adopt a cautious stance and allowed the US Dollar to benefit from safe-haven flows.

The bullish opening in Wall Street, however, made it difficult for the USD to gather further strength and opened the door for a recovery in EUR/USD. At the time of press, major equity indexes in the US were up between 0.3% and 0.5%.

In case risk rally picks up steam in the remainder of the session, EUR/USD could extend its recovery. On the flip side, a bearish reversal in stock markets could cap EUR/USD's upside.

Meanwhile, the data on Tuesday showed the headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index declined to 10.3 in January from 15.7 in December, missing the market consensus of 15.3. On a positive note, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improved to 18 from 17 in December.

On Wednesday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will participate in the dialogue 'Beyond Crisis: Unlocking Europe's Potential' during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.

The pair could face immediate resistance at 1.0390-1.0400, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend. If EUR/USD manages to flip this area into support, 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

On the downside, 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as first support ahead of 1.0320 (100-period SMA) and 1.0290 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).