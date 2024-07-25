EUR/USD stays on the back foot, trades below 1.0850 early Thursday.

Safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets in the European session.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of Q2 GDP growth.

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.0850 in the early European session on Thursday after closing the second consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook shows that the bearish bias remains intact.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.41% 0.22% -3.20% 0.82% 2.38% 1.79% -0.83% EUR -0.41% -0.20% -3.63% 0.36% 2.00% 1.31% -1.30% GBP -0.22% 0.20% -3.53% 0.55% 2.20% 1.50% -1.12% JPY 3.20% 3.63% 3.53% 4.17% 5.83% 5.10% 2.37% CAD -0.82% -0.36% -0.55% -4.17% 1.65% 0.96% -1.65% AUD -2.38% -2.00% -2.20% -5.83% -1.65% -0.68% -3.25% NZD -1.79% -1.31% -1.50% -5.10% -0.96% 0.68% -2.55% CHF 0.83% 1.30% 1.12% -2.37% 1.65% 3.25% 2.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, unexpectedly announced on Thursday that it cut the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate from 2.50% to 2.30%. Following the decision to lower the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates by 10 basis points earlier in the week, this development revived concerns over the Chinese economic outlook.

In response, markets have adopted a risk-averse stance on Thursday. At the time of press, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down more than 1.5%. Although the US Dollar (USD) seems to be struggling to benefit from safe-haven flows so far, EUR/USD could still have a difficult time gaining traction unless the market mood improves in the second half of the day.

In the early American session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release its first estimate of the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. The US economy is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 2% following the 1.4% growth recorded in the first quarter. A positive surprise in the headline GDP reading could provide a boost to the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a weaker-than-expected growth print could hurt the USD. Investors will also pay close attention to the quarterly core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data, that will be included in the GDP report.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD rose above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart but failed to hold above this level. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator started to edge lower after recovering to 40, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.0810 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.0790-1.0780 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0740 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 (100-period SMA) and starts using that level as support, it could extend its recover toward 1.0880 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) of the latest downtrend and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level).