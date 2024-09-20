EUR/USD holds above 1.1150 after closing in positive territory on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish potential remains intact.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors could react to changes in risk perception.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and gained 0.4% on Thursday. The pair holds its ground and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.1150 in the European morning on Friday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.88% -1.48% 1.15% -0.28% -1.76% -1.51% -0.21% EUR 0.88% -0.66% 2.12% 0.57% -0.95% -0.68% 0.63% GBP 1.48% 0.66% 2.72% 1.22% -0.30% -0.01% 1.31% JPY -1.15% -2.12% -2.72% -1.47% -2.88% -2.66% -1.47% CAD 0.28% -0.57% -1.22% 1.47% -1.56% -1.22% -0.03% AUD 1.76% 0.95% 0.30% 2.88% 1.56% 0.28% 1.59% NZD 1.51% 0.68% 0.01% 2.66% 1.22% -0.28% 1.31% CHF 0.21% -0.63% -1.31% 1.47% 0.03% -1.59% -1.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) staged a short-lasting rebound in the early American session on Thursday after the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 219,000 from 231,000. With risk flows dominating the action in the financial markets, however, the USD came under renewed bearish pressure later in the session, allowing EUR/USD to stretch higher.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. Later in the day, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, a non-voting member of the FOMC, will be delivering a speech. Additionally, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will speak at the 2024 Michel Camdessus Central Banking Lecture.

Several ECB policymakers voiced their willingness to wait until December to have more data to assess before lowering the policy rate again. Although it's very unlikely, the Euro could weaken against its rivals in case Lagarde leaves the door open for a rate reduction in October.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day after Wall Street's main indexes registered impressive gains on Thursday. A continuation of the risk rally in the second half of the day could further weigh on the USD and help EUR/USD push higher heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 70, suggesting that EUR/USD's bullish bias remains unchanged, with a possibility of a technical correction in the near term.

First resistance could be spotted at 1.1200 (static level, end-point of the uptrend, 2024-high) before 1.1275 (July 18, 2023, high) and 1.1300 (round level). On the downside, 1.1135 (20-period Simple Moving Average) aligns as interim support ahead of 1.1100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1080 (100-period Simple Moving Average).