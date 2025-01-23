EUR/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.0400 in the early American session on Thursday.

The mixed action seen in Wall Street helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals.

Preliminary January Manufacturing and Services PMI data on Friday could help the pair find direction.

EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow channel above 1.0400 in the American session on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, while lacking momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.31% -1.25% 0.06% -0.61% -1.29% -1.31% -0.55% EUR 1.31% -0.01% 1.29% 0.60% 0.07% -0.11% 0.64% GBP 1.25% 0.01% 1.21% 0.60% 0.10% -0.11% 0.65% JPY -0.06% -1.29% -1.21% -0.68% -1.30% -1.46% -0.79% CAD 0.61% -0.60% -0.60% 0.68% -0.61% -0.70% 0.05% AUD 1.29% -0.07% -0.10% 1.30% 0.61% -0.28% 0.48% NZD 1.31% 0.11% 0.11% 1.46% 0.70% 0.28% 0.57% CHF 0.55% -0.64% -0.65% 0.79% -0.05% -0.48% -0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the US showed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 223,000 in the week ending January 18 from 217,000 in the previous week. This reading came in above the market expectation of 220,000 and limited the US Dollar's gains, in turn helping EUR/USD find support.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed following the opening bell, reflecting a cautious market stance ahead of US President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. At the time of press, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.5%.

In case safe-haven flows dominate the action following Trump's remarks, EUR/USD could have a hard time regaining its traction.

On Friday, S&P Global will publish the preliminary January Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for Germany, the Eurozone and the US.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves sideways above 50, suggesting that the bullish bias remains unchanged but it's struggling to gather momentum. EUR/USD faces key support level at 1.0390, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend. A daily close below this level could attract technical sellers and open the door for an extended decline toward 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0320 (100-period SMA).

On the upside, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 50-day SMA) ahead of 1.0500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).