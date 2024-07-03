EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0750 on Wednesday.

The pair could face strong resistance at 1.0790-1.0800.

ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI from the US will be featured in the economic calendar.

EUR/USD trades in positive territory slightly above 1.0750 after posting small gains on Tuesday. The technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum but the pair could struggle to clear the 1.0790-1.0800 area unless the move up is fuelled by a fundamental driver.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.42% 0.68% 0.00% -0.10% 0.24% 0.62% EUR 0.45% -0.19% 0.80% 0.14% 0.18% 0.37% 0.77% GBP 0.42% 0.19% 0.99% 0.34% 0.39% 0.56% 0.95% JPY -0.68% -0.80% -0.99% -0.67% -0.72% -0.34% -0.12% CAD -0.00% -0.14% -0.34% 0.67% -0.10% 0.23% 0.62% AUD 0.10% -0.18% -0.39% 0.72% 0.10% 0.19% 0.66% NZD -0.24% -0.37% -0.56% 0.34% -0.23% -0.19% 0.41% CHF -0.62% -0.77% -0.95% 0.12% -0.62% -0.66% -0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD gained traction in the second half of the day on Tuesday as risk flows started to dominate the markets, making it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand.

Speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the disinflation trend was showing signs of resuming but reiterated that they need to be more confident before reducing the policy rate. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde noted that they were 'very advanced' on the disinlftionary path and added that inflation in the Eurozone was heading in the right direction.

Later in the day, ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

The ISM Services PMI is forecast to edge lower to 52.5 in June from 53.8 in May. A reading below 50, which would show a contraction in the service sector business activity, could trigger a USD selloff and open the door for another leg higher in EUR/USD. On the other hand, a stronger-than-forecast PMI print could help the USD stay resilient against its rivals and limit the pair's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 60, pointing to a bullish tilt in the short-term outlook. On the upside, the 200-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) form key resistance area at 1.0790-1.0800. In case EUR/USD makes a daily close above this area and confirms it as support, 1.0840 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next bullish target.

The 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart aligns as interim support at 1.0730 before 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).