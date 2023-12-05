- The US Dollar Index rose to two-week highs despite mixed US data.
- The EUR/USD fell for the fifth consecutive day, to test the 100-day SMA.
- Bearish bias will remain in place while under 1.0915.
The EUR/USD dropped again and extended the correction from above 1.1000, consolidating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This move was driven by a stronger US Dollar, which rose despite mixed US data and lower Treasury yields.
European Central Bank (ECB) Isabel Schnabel stated on Wednesday that inflation is falling more rapidly than expected, indicating that another rate hike is unlikely. Market participants share this view and are now anticipating a rate cut by the March meeting. Eurozone data revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 9.4% in October compared to the previous year, lower than the 12.4% recorded in September. The final release of the Eurozone (EZ) November Service PMIs showed an upward revision. A report from the ECB indicated that one-year inflation expectations remained stable at 4.0%. On Thursday, Eurozone retail sales data for October will be released.
The decline in EUR/USD was driven by a stronger US Dollar, despite the larger-than-expected decline in the JOLTs Job Openings, which suggests a more balanced labor market. The ISM Services PMI rose to 52.7 in November, surprising expectations. With inflation slowing down and a less tight labor market, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is perceived to have completed its tightening cycle. Market participants anticipate rate cuts in 2024, although this is not currently suggested by Fed officials. On Wednesday, the ADP Employment Report will be released.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD found support at the 100-day SMA at 1.0775. The mentioned line is being challenged, and a daily close well below would indicate further weakness. The price is already below the 20 and 200-day SMAs. Technical indicators in the daily chart continue to favor the downside. Below 1.0770, the next critical support stands at 1.0690 (uptrend line, 55-day SMA).
In the 4-hour chart, the pair is moving with a bearish bias. Technical indicators are at oversold levels, suggesting some consolidation ahead before a potential leg lower. The strong negative momentum in the short term is likely to persist while below 1.0850. For a negative short bias to be reversed, the Euro must rise and stay above 1.0915.
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains stuck near 1.0800 after US employment data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and moves up and down in a narrow channel at around 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in November and helped the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 after US ADP data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time stabilizing above 1.2600 after closing the first two trading days of the week in negative territory. Despite the weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data, the US Dollar stays relatively resilient amid cautious market stance.
Gold rebounds to $2,030 as US yields stretch lower
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
Bitcoin-based meme coin ORDI price action wobbles after 1,100% rally
The Bitcoin-based BRC-20 meme coin, which had people confused as being an actual valuable token, is now slowly creeping up to that status. ORDI price rise over the past couple of days has been astonishing, and with BTC driving the price and crossing $44,000, ORDI is also gaining rapidly. But not for long.
The Dollar is struggling to trend
For the last three trading sessions, the dollar index has been crossing up and down the 200-day moving average every day. All in all, the flirting with this level has been going on for more than three weeks, during which neither bulls nor bears were able to form a stable trend.