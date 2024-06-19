EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.0700 on Wednesday.

Near-term technical highlights the lack of directional momentum.

US markets will remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The pair's action could remain subdued as financial markets in the US will remain closed on in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.34% 0.24% -0.18% -0.82% -0.08% -0.72% EUR 0.33% -0.00% 0.59% 0.15% -0.58% 0.29% -0.37% GBP 0.34% 0.00% 0.66% 0.15% -0.60% 0.25% -0.37% JPY -0.24% -0.59% -0.66% -0.33% -1.06% -0.19% -0.90% CAD 0.18% -0.15% -0.15% 0.33% -0.70% 0.10% -0.52% AUD 0.82% 0.58% 0.60% 1.06% 0.70% 0.94% 0.23% NZD 0.08% -0.29% -0.25% 0.19% -0.10% -0.94% -0.63% CHF 0.72% 0.37% 0.37% 0.90% 0.52% -0.23% 0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under modest bearish pressure and EUR/USD edged higher in the early American session on Wednesday following the weaker-than-forecast Retail Sales data. Later in the session, comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the cautious market mood helped the USD find a foothold and limited EUR/USD's upside.

Alberto Musalem, incoming President of the St. Louis Fed, said on Tuesday that he would be willing to tighten policy further if inflation figures were to become stuck above the Fed's 2% target. In the meantime, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan remarked that the recent data indicating a slowdown in inflation is "encouraging," but emphasized that the Fed must remain cautious and patient regarding interest-rate policy.

On Thursday, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Building Permits data for May. Market participants will also continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials in the second half of the week.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat near 50, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness. In case the pair manages to hold above 1.0730, where the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend is located, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.

On the downside, 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as interim support before 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the uptrend).