- EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.0700 on Wednesday.
- Near-term technical highlights the lack of directional momentum.
- US markets will remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The pair's action could remain subdued as financial markets in the US will remain closed on in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.33%
|-0.34%
|0.24%
|-0.18%
|-0.82%
|-0.08%
|-0.72%
|EUR
|0.33%
|-0.00%
|0.59%
|0.15%
|-0.58%
|0.29%
|-0.37%
|GBP
|0.34%
|0.00%
|0.66%
|0.15%
|-0.60%
|0.25%
|-0.37%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.59%
|-0.66%
|-0.33%
|-1.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.90%
|CAD
|0.18%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.33%
|-0.70%
|0.10%
|-0.52%
|AUD
|0.82%
|0.58%
|0.60%
|1.06%
|0.70%
|0.94%
|0.23%
|NZD
|0.08%
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|0.19%
|-0.10%
|-0.94%
|-0.63%
|CHF
|0.72%
|0.37%
|0.37%
|0.90%
|0.52%
|-0.23%
|0.63%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) came under modest bearish pressure and EUR/USD edged higher in the early American session on Wednesday following the weaker-than-forecast Retail Sales data. Later in the session, comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the cautious market mood helped the USD find a foothold and limited EUR/USD's upside.
Alberto Musalem, incoming President of the St. Louis Fed, said on Tuesday that he would be willing to tighten policy further if inflation figures were to become stuck above the Fed's 2% target. In the meantime, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan remarked that the recent data indicating a slowdown in inflation is "encouraging," but emphasized that the Fed must remain cautious and patient regarding interest-rate policy.
On Thursday, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Building Permits data for May. Market participants will also continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials in the second half of the week.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat near 50, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness. In case the pair manages to hold above 1.0730, where the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend is located, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.
On the downside, 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as interim support before 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the uptrend).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0750 as markets turn subdued
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0750 in the American session on Wednesday. The pair struggles to finding direction with US markets remaining closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index, declined to 2% in May from 2.3% in April. The BoE will announce policy decisions on Thursday.
Gold: What’s up with XAU/USD?
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $2,300 mark and oscillates in a narrow band near $2,330. US bond markets remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, limiting the pair's volatility.
Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength
Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.
Investors' focus will be on Europe
In the euro area, the EU commission will reveal against which countries it recommends opening an excessive deficit procedure (EDF) due to breaches of the EU fiscal rules.