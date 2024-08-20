EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could remain bullish if risk flows continue to dominate markets

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1100 on Tuesday.

The pair could correct lower if 1.1060 support fails.

The risk perception is likely to drive the USD's valuation in the absence of high-tier data releases.

EUR/USD started the new week on a firm footing and gained 0.5% for the second consecutive trading day on Monday. After touching its highest level since December near 1.1090 early Tuesday, the pair retreated slightly and was last seen trading below 1.1080.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.49% -0.49% -0.88% -0.50% -0.92% -1.49% -0.65% EUR 0.49% -0.08% -0.34% -0.00% -0.52% -1.17% -0.19% GBP 0.49% 0.08% -0.44% 0.04% -0.45% -1.03% -0.11% JPY 0.88% 0.34% 0.44% 0.31% -0.08% -0.50% 0.09% CAD 0.50% 0.00% -0.04% -0.31% -0.45% -0.92% -0.19% AUD 0.92% 0.52% 0.45% 0.08% 0.45% -0.50% 0.34% NZD 1.49% 1.17% 1.03% 0.50% 0.92% 0.50% 0.88% CHF 0.65% 0.19% 0.11% -0.09% 0.19% -0.34% -0.88% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The upbeat risk mood didn't allow the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its major rivals on Monday and opened the door for another leg higher in EUR/USD. Meanwhile, dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari put additional weight on the USD.

"The balance of risks has shifted more towards labor market and away from inflation side of our dual mandate," Kashkari told the Wall Street Journal and said it will be appropriate to debate a rate cut at the September meeting.

Eurostat confirmed the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in July, matching the initial estimate and the market expectation.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases on Tuesday. Although there are several Fed policymakers scheduled to speak later in the day, they are unlikely to touch on the monetary policy outlook. Hence, investors could react to changes in risk perception. A continuation of the risk rally is likely to hurt the USD and allow EUR/USD to stretch higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index edges lower toward 70 after touching 80 on Monday, suggesting that the pair stages a technical correction, while maintaining the bullish stance in the near-term outlook.

1.1060 (static level, former resistance) aligns as first support before 1.1030 (ascending trend line) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).

On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.1100 (psychological level, static level) ahead of 1.1140 (December 28, 2023, high).